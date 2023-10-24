The Big Picture Prime Video is partnering with Crunchyroll to make their anime catalog available to subscribers, offering a wide range of titles including popular shows like One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and SPY x FAMILY.

The Crunchyroll subscription will have two tiers, Fan ($7.99 USD/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99 USD/month), both of which provide unlimited ad-free access to the catalog, with Mega Fan offering additional benefits like offline downloads.

Subscribers will have access to new episodes immediately after they air in Japan, perfect for avoiding spoilers, and the launch is happening just in time for the Japanese Fall season with popular shows like Demon Slayer and Dr. STONE.

Prime Video is about to get a lot more interesting. Today, Crunchyroll reached out to Collider to reveal exciting news: starting this month, the platform will become available inside the slate of Prime Video Channels, and with low prices that are immensely appealing to anime fans. The full catalog will become available to subscribers, with fan-favorite titles that include One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and SPY x FAMILY.

The deal is part of a global partnership that will make Crunchyroll more accessible to anime fans all over the world and further the streaming platform’s mission to “champion the art and culture of anime” to an ever-growing fanbase. Crunchyroll’s catalog offers over 1,300 different titles that showcase how eclectic anime series can be — from supernatural horror stories to down-to-earth slice of life tales, sci-fi, and full-blown action, there's something for everyone in the anime world. Another excellent thing about Crunchyroll is that new anime episodes become available to stream immediately after they air in Japan, which is great for otakus who want to avoid spoilers from their favorite titles.

The Crunchyroll subscription inside Prime Video Channels will come in two tiers: Fan ($7.99 USD per month) and Mega Fan ($9.99 USD per month). In both tiers, subscribers will have unlimited access to the Crunchyroll catalog and can watch all titles ad-free. The difference is that “Mega Fans” will be able to download episodes to watch offline, and they’ll also get some extra benefits that Crunchyroll is yet to announce.

What Are The Biggest Titles You Can Find On Crunchyroll?

The launch of Crunchyroll in the Prime Video Channels is also incredibly timely: Japanese Fall season is also starting for some of the world’s most popular anime series, and fans will be able to catch up on or discover popular shows like Demon Slayer, Dr. STONE, The Rising of the Shield Hero and brand-new hit series like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. Newcomers to One Piece will also be able to stream all episodes of the series – including the new ones, since the long-running anime is still very much alive.

Cruchyroll subscribers can also binge-watch titles that are heavy on nostalgia like the Dragon Ball series, or finally check out what all the fuss is about when it comes to Attack on Titan. Die-hard anime fans can also have fun exploring the catalog and discovering franchises that hardly ever make it to mainstream conversations. You can go through them and sign-up to the new channel on the Prime Video-Crunchyroll official page.