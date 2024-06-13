The Big Picture Pilgrimage (2017) offers a unique and intense perspective on the Crusades in Ireland with a strong cast and violent action.

blends historical drama with gritty action, focusing on the rebellion against King John in 13th century England.

provides a Muslim viewpoint on the Crusades, showcasing epic battles and stunning visuals.

Relating to the military expeditions undertaken primarily by the Church and European Christians through the 11th, 12th, and 13th centuries to reclaim the Holy Land, the Crusades mark a chapter in human history that is as intriguing as it is bloody. The impact they had on the world was immense, launching violent Holy Wars that saw great heroes arise and powerful leaders fall.

As such, it should come as no surprise that the last 100 years of cinematic history have explored the Crusades in great depth. From Hollywood classics that have depicted the warfare of the Crusades in agonizing and visceral detail to character-driven epics, meditative dramas, and even rollicking adventures, these movies stand as the best to incorporate the Crusades into their stories. They might not be as popular as those centered around other historical wars, but they remain a fascinating look into one of history's longest and most violent conflicts.

10 'Robin Hood' (2010)

Directed by Ridley Scott

While very little is known about the origin of Robin Hood, the character has long stood as one of the most iconic folklore heroes. His legend has been adapted to the screen many times throughout cinematic history. While 2010’s Robin Hood has some flaws, it stands as the Robin Hood movie that most accurately captures the tone and bleak setting of England during the Third Crusade.

Ridley Scott’s more dramatic lens on the basic story sees Russell Crowe star as a rugged Robin Longstride who, along with a posse of his fellow crusaders, fights against corruption in Nottingham before defending England from French invaders. Breaking away from the camp effervescence that had come to define the character on the big screen was a bold decision, one that divided audiences and critics alike. However, Scott’s eagerness to depict the emotional and political turmoil of the time while dramatizing the legend makes for an interesting experiment.

9 'Pilgrimage' (2017)

Directed by Brendan Muldowney

Offering a lesser-known perspective on the Crusades that functions as an intensely violent action-adventure with a surprisingly strong cast, Pilgrimage explores what the chapter in history looked like in Ireland. It follows a group of Irish monks as they embark on a pilgrimage to take one of their holiest relics back to Rome. On their journey, they must face and evade many threats as they make their way across a war-torn landscape.

Featuring Jon Bernthal, Tom Holland, and Richard Armitage in the main roles, Pilgrimage makes good use of its characters to immerse audiences in the fascinating yet dismal period of human history. Brutally violent and incredibly bloody, Pilgrimage offers plenty for lovers of action cinema while still thriving as a stunning visual spectacle that uses the Crusades as a spellbinding backdrop to the story.

8 'Ironclad' (2011)

Directed by Jonathan English

Meshing action and historical drama together, Ironclad is a gritty yet entertaining portrayal of battle violence that perhaps sacrifices elements of its narrative heft in pursuit of sheer excitement. Set in 13th century England, as King John (Paul Giamatti) uses pagan mercenaries to try to reclaim his tyrannical rule over the land, it follows a disillusioned Templar Knight and veteran of the Crusades as he stands against the king at Rochester Castle with a small force of rebellious warriors.

While the crusades aren’t a central element of the film, their presence hangs heavy over several of the characters and the dire state that England finds itself in. The cast is particularly strong, especially a scene-stealing Paul Giamatti. Heralded for its action spectacle, Ironclad is effective as a relatively low-budget medieval action flick that rewards genre purists and realizes its historical setting well.

7 'Saladin the Victorious' (1963)

Directed by Youssef Chahine

Image via Lotus Film Distribution

Saladin the Victorious, also known in some parts as Saladin and the Great Crusaders, is an Egyptian period epic that offers a Muslim perspective of the Crusades through the lens of the historical figure Saladin (Ahmed Mazhar). The 186-minute picture focuses on the events after Saladin reclaimed Jerusalem, with the Christian rulers uniting in an effort to take back the holy land. While an uneasy peace is established, all-out war threatens to break out when a group of pilgrims traveling to Mecca are slaughtered.

Saladin the Victorious remains one of the most prominent and important Arabic movies ever made.

Some historical inaccuracies have marred the film in the eyes of some viewers, but Saladin the Victorious remains one of the most prominent and important Arabic movies ever made. It belongs in the same conversation as many of the Hollywood epics of the era, with its incredible set design, costuming, and mighty story serving as its greatest strengths. It remains the best Third Crusade movie to focus on the Muslim side of the conflict.

6 'The Crusades' (1935)

Directed by Cecil B. DeMille