Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Crush.Hulu’s Crush joins the still relatively short list of films that explores queer high school romances. The film follows high schooler Paige Evans (Rowan Blanchard), who has, for as long as she can remember, been in love with her classmate Gabriela Campos (Isabella Ferreira). When Paige sees an opportunity to take matters further with Gabriela, things get complicated for her, and a new love triangle is born. The queer community has been getting more and better representation in film, but a lot of these properties continue to be entrenched in the oft-traumatic coming-out phase of these stories. Crush, on the other hand, is incredibly comfortable with its queer protagonists, and in representing the diversity of the queer community.

The film’s main characters, Paige, Gabriela, and Gabriela’s twin AJ (Auli’i Cravalho) are already out when Crush begins—Paige is the quintessential invisible high schooler pining for Gabriella while worrying about her art skills and future as an artist. Gabriella is a star athlete and the most popular girl in school, while AJ is the athletic but quiet and mysterious twin. The film’s creators, writers Kirsten King and Casey Rackham, as well as director Sammi Cohen, always ensure that we see these characters for the three-dimensional people that they are, rather than being defined just by their queer identities.

RELATED: 'Crush': High School Rom-Com Starring Rowan Blanchard, Auli'i Cravalho, and Megan Mullally Set for Hulu

Image via Hulu

We also see plenty of other queer characters in the film, even those who aren’t within the social circle of the main protagonists. Paige’s friends, Dillon (Tyler Alvarez) and Stacey (Teala Dunn), who are concerned that she’s wasting her high school years by not being in a relationship, give Paige a quick round up of potential love interests who aren’t Gabriela. When Paige attends a party later in the film, many amorous couples are seen throughout the sequence who represent the sexuality spectrum. In the third act, the track team that Paige joins goes out of state and the team coach Murray (Aasif Mandvi) jokes about how difficult it was for him to pair up roommates considering half the team is queer. Of course, his efforts prove to be in vain because the entire team gets together for a relatively chaste version of “7 minutes” later. Many of the pairs (and more) that are chosen during the course of the game, irrespective of gender and sexuality, leave their inhibitions at the door. No one bats an eye about whose kissing whom in this film—ever. Watching Crush is a comforting experience because of the low stakes involved; viewers needn’t worry about queer identities being mocked, or worse, that queer characters may be met with violence.

It’s the little things in the film that demonstrate how effortless queer storytelling can be. The main mystery of the film is the identity of a school graffiti artist, and since no one knows the gender of the artist, Paige specifically refers to the artist using the pronoun ‘them’, instead of defaulting to the gender binary. The fact that not all queer identities are respected equally also comes into play when Stacey mentions that AJ’s bisexuality is all but forgotten because of the propensity for bi-erasure. Paige’s overbearing, but well-meaning, mother Angie (Megan Mullally) is extremely comfortable and encouraging of Paige’s sexuality; in fact, it hardly has any bearing on their relationship at all other than Angie’s wish for Paige to finally get a girlfriend.

Image via Hulu

The characters in the film are allowed to struggle and thrive as themselves, without the shackles of judgment and prejudice. Paige’s number one mission is to make it into art school, but she’s also desperate to find love. She realizes late in the day that she’s put her love for Gabriela on an unreachable pedestal; meanwhile, she’s actually found a rich, fulfilling bond with AJ. Paige and AJ’s relationship is built on AJ’s patience in mentoring Paige on the field, and their mutual respect for one another’s ambitions. AJ’s struggle comes from living in Gabriela’s shadow and trying to live up to her father’s expectations regarding athletics. Gabriela has had it so easy that she has little to no experience with rejection or not getting what she wants. Though characters like Dillon and Stacey are aggressively straight, Dillon’s best quality is just how well he knows Paige and understands the peculiarities of her being a striving artist, social outcast, and young lesbian.

Crush never forgets that it is, first and foremost, a romantic-comedy—it just happens to centre on an all-femme queer love triangle. One can argue that the film is littered with rom-com tropes we’ve seen before, but that’s the beauty of it. This is a coming-of-age story that’s been done several times, but those stories didn’t embrace the queer community the way Crush does. By ensuring that the queer characters have already come out, and the surrounding community is totally okay with that, Crush makes the protagonists’ teen angst about their personal achievements and goals, rather than their whole identity being solely defined by their queerness. This was director Sammi Cohen’s intention, as she mentioned in an interview with Variety.

Image via Hulu

There will always be a need for on-screen coming out stories, especially given how under attack the LGBTQIA+ communities are in the United States right now. But we’re well beyond this being the primary reason to tell a queer story. Once the stories move past the strife and angst of discovering one’s identity, it becomes aspirational and paves the way for young viewers to see a future beyond the fight to be seen. Straight viewers have always had the luxury of enjoying that kind of escapism in the films they watch, and it’s time for queer kids to experience some of the same, as well.

When Love, Simon was released in 2018, it opened the door for teenage queer love stories to be accepted by a wider audience, and since then we’ve seen these stories expand on the adolescent queer experience further. Films like Booksmart, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the Fear Street trilogy and to an extent, Half of It showcase a spectrum of being young, queer, and trying to find yourself. And now we have Crush, which normalizes queerness in a way we aren’t used to seeing. Hopefully, the film can act as a template for more such films to come.

'Crush' Images Reveal First Look at Auli'i Cravalho and Rowan Blanchard's Hulu Rom-Com

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Monita Mohan (94 Articles Published) Monita is the Marketing Manager of The Walrus by day and an entertainment writer by night. Her bylines have appeared on Fansided websites Bam Smack Pow and Show Snob, as well as on Vocal and Women Write About Comics. She is also the co-host of the pop culture podcast, Stereo Geeks. More From Monita Mohan

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe