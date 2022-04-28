Lace up your shoes! Find the trailer, release date, cast guide, and more for the upcoming sports teen rom-com right here.

Hulu’s new original film Crush promises to be an exciting coming-of-age comedy that infuses the genre with new life while paying homage to the ones that came before. With carefree characters and head-spinning love triangles that echo 80s classics like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Pretty in Pink, the Sammi Cohen directed flick is a fresh dose of teenage romance. Coming to the streamer soon, it has all the classic ingredients of a good rom-com as it tells a story of unlikely outcasts trying to find both themselves and love amidst lockers and buzzing hallways.

Starring Rowan Blanchard, Isabella Ferreira, and Auli’i Cravalho in a messy web of love, the upcoming movie hails from the same studio that made the critically acclaimed Hulu original raunchy teen comedy film Plan B directed by Natalie Morales. Focusing on the dreaded days of gym uniforms and the sheer panic of finding a partner for wind sprints while attempting to look cool in front of your crush, Crush remembers every little nitty-gritty detail from high school. If you need your next To all the Boys I’ve Loved Before or The Kissing Booth fixes, this will do more than satisfy that craving. Consisting of a cast of newcomers and comedy veterans, here’s everything you need to know about Crush, including the trailer, release date, cast, and more.

Image via Hulu

Related:'Crush' Images Reveal First Look at Auli'i Cravalho and Rowan Blanchard's Hulu Rom-Com

Watch the Crush Trailer

The Crush trailer offers a glimpse into what’s in store for a couple of love-struck teenagers. We’re introduced to Paige, a geeky and kindhearted high schooler who’s been crushing on the same girl, Gabby, for years. In typical teen movie tradition, Gabby is popular and Paige is not, but that doesn’t stop Paige from seeing fireworks every time her crush walks down the hallway. It’s a tale as old as time, but Crush’s trailer hints that the movie is going to be an inventive, funny take on awkward first loves with plenty of secondhand embarrassment and cringe-inducing parents to go around.

The trailer then sprints into Crush’s main agenda which veers into sports territory. In hopes of finally getting her dream girl, Paige joins the track team to be closer to Gabby despite her lack of training and natural athleticism. Cue the slapstick comedy and training montages set against a rock and roll soundtrack. As this is a teen rom-com, the trailer introduces an obstacle other than a hurdle that gets in the way of Paige’s quest for love. Enter Gabby’s sister A.J., a jaded outsider and gifted athlete who helps train Paige as she pursues Gabby's which creates a complicated love triangle.

A Hulu original film, Crush is set to premiere on the streaming service Friday, April 29. It will be exclusively available to stream on Hulu.

Related:The 40 Best Movies on Hulu Right Now

Who are the Cast and Characters from Crush?

Image via Hulu

Rowan Blanchard stars as Paige, an aspiring high school artist with a die-hard crush. A former child actress, Blanchard has appeared in various acclaimed projects before Crush. She’s currently starring in the TNT thriller series Snowpiercer and is best known for playing the lead role of Riley Matthews on the Disney Channel original series Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2017.

Isabella Ferreira co-stars as Gabby, a popular girl at school and the center of Paige’s unwavering affection. This isn’t Ferreira’s first gig at Hulu, as she also stars in the streaming platform’s original series Love, Victor. A critically beloved teen rom-com inspired by the 2018 movie Love, Simon, the third and final season is returning to the streamer on Wednesday, June,15.

Auli’i Cravalho rounds out the main love triangle as A.J., Gabby's edgy, brooding sister. Cravalho is best known for her voice work as the titular character in the critically acclaimed 2016 animated Disney film, Moana. Singing the song, “How Far I’ll Go,” she then quickly rose to stardom and has since starred in the one-season NBC musical drama series Rise and the 2020 Netflix original film All Together Now.

Megan Mullally will play Paige’s mom, a larger-than-life character who doesn’t know how to knock before entering a room. A queen of comedy herself, Mullally pulls out all the stops as an embarrassing mother who strives to give her daughter a hard time while helping her find love. Mullally’s career spans decades, and she’s best known for her role as Karen Walker on the NBC sitcom Will & Grace.

Aasif Mandvi is featured as Coach Murray, the cranky coach of the track team who’d rather be anywhere else. Mandvi currently stars in the CBS horror series Evil and hosts the game show Would I Lie to You? on The CW.

Tyler Alvarez plays the supporting role of Dylan, Paige’s best friend and confidant. Alvarez’s previous acting credits include the critically acclaimed Netflix original teen comedy series’ American Vandal and Never Have I Ever. Teela Dun (Are We There Yet?) is featured as Stacey, Dylan’s girlfriend and Paige’s friend, and Addie Weyrich plays comic relief Chantal, a lovesick, potion casting student hoping to make Paige fall in love with her.

Related:'The Valet': Samara Weaving, Max Greenfield, and Eugenio Derbez Rom-Com Sets Spring Release Date at Hulu

Who Directed and Wrote Crush?

Image via Hulu

Crush is the latest in a canon of raunchy teen rom-coms that the streaming service has launched over the past few years. Directed by Sammi Cohen, the movie is written by Kristen King and Casey Rackham with various notable producers from the world of comedy including Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph. The film is produced by American High, who is no stranger to films about teenagers discovering love in cutting-edge fashion. Other American High productions include the Hulu original movies Plan B, The Binge, Sex Appeal, and Big Time Adolescence in addition to Netflix’s Banana Split and The Ultimate Playlist of Noise.

What Is the Plot of Crush?

While Crush is concerned with unrequited declarations of love and lust, its central theme goes much deeper. The film is thrust into gear when Paige must confront her future when she applies to Cal Arts, her dream school. With hopes of becoming an artist, the college essay prompt asks her to write about her happiest moment which leads her to go on a soul-seeking journey.

On that soul-seeking journey is Gabby, a member of the school track team and Paige’s crush. Despite protests from her best friends Dylan and Stacey, Paige joins the track team in hopes of getting closer to Gabriella, but fate has other ideas in mind. Thanks to Coach Murray, who loves to express his dislike of coaching, he has Gabby's sister A.J. step in to help coach Paige due to her lack of experience. As the two spend more time together, Paige is forced to decide between the sisters while creating the perfect application for Cal Arts amidst grueling track practice. Doubling down as both an inspirational sports flick and coming-of-age romance, what follows are both triumphs on and off the field as Paige runs towards the future.

The Best Romantic Movies on Hulu Right Now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rebecca Schriesheim (28 Articles Published) Rebecca Schriesheim is a Resource Freelance Writer for Collider. She's a graduate of DePaul University where she studied Cinema and Media, and currently resides in the Chicago-land area. In her free time, she can be found hanging out with her two dogs, baking cupcakes, playing the piano, and drinking copious amounts of coffee. More From Rebecca Schriesheim

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe