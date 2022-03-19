Hulu has been one of the streaming services of late that has been delivering some noteworthy films. The streamer has announced the release date for one of their next films — Crush will Premiere on Hulu on April 29, 2022.

The plot for the film centers around a high school romance that blossoms after an art student must join the track team and, whilst pursuing her crush, finds herself falling for a teammate. This romantic sports tale stars Rowan Blanchard, Auli’i Cravalho, Isabella Ferreira, Tyler Alvarez, Teala Dunn, Rico Paris, Aasif Mandvi, Michelle Buteau, and Megan Mullally. The film is directed by Sammi Cohen and written by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham.

Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, and Ryan Bennett are producing the film for American High alongside Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph, and Danielle Renfrew Behrens for Animal Pictures. Other producers on the project include Andrew Miano and Britta Rowings for Depth of Field, Katie Newman for 3 Arts, Mickey Liddell, and Pete Shilaimon for LD Entertainment. Executive producers on the film include Depth of Field's Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz, and Dan Balgoyen, along with LD Entertainment's Michael Glassman and Max Butler.

Now that we have a release date for the film, we should be getting a trailer very soon. However, this sounds like a very relatable and funny coming-of-age story from the description alone. We have all done something we did not want to do just to impress someone we were crushing on at least once in our life. This film seems to tackle that humorous subject with a classic sports movie twist. There have been a ton of sports movies over the last two decades, especially ones featuring romance. However, there have been few that have centered around the sport of track. This story sounds like it is McFarland, USA meets 10 Things I Hate About You. That seems like a really fun combination.

The film will also mark Cohen's feature directorial debut. The director is mainly known for her time directing for CollegeHumor, which should bode well for the comedy of Crush. Also, given that comedic talents like Mullally are in this film, and Rudolph producing, expect more than a few laughs from the cast. However, we will all get a real sense of this film's tone when a trailer for Crush does eventually drop.

Crush races onto Hulu April 29, 2022.

Check out the official synopsis for Crush here:

When an aspiring young artist is forced to join her high school track team, she uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a long-time crush on. But she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like.

