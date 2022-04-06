True love is in the air in the new trailer for Hulu's upcoming high school rom-com, Crush. The film follows an aspiring artist dedicated to making it into a prestigious art college out of high school, but she's also forced to join her track team. Despite having zero interest in track, it does give her a chance to get closer to the girl of her dreams. When she's paired up with a new teammate though, things get complicated as she begins experiencing true love for the first time. The trailer shows her struggles to juggle college preparation, athletics, and choosing the right girl to be with.

From the outset, we're introduced to Paige, who's dead set on getting into Cal Arts and has a mega crush on popular girl Gabriella, so much so that she's the focus of Paige's art piece to earn admission to the art institute. Her best friend and "platonic soulmate" Dylan counsels her along with another friend about checking out her other available options, which include her crush's sister, a girl with an affinity for using love spells on her, and the "gateway gay" Amy. Paige doesn't listen and instead joins the track team to cozy up to Gabriella, only to be partnered up with the supportive AJ.

The rest of the trailer is focused on building up the wholesome budding high school romance between Paige and AJ. Paige shares her art with AJ, who encourages her in turn to be more vulnerable and let more of herself come through in her art. AJ pushes her to let loose and helps her get by in track as her coach since the actual coach prefers to motivate through fear rather than actually do his job. The chemistry is real between the two, but she still has that lingering crush on Gabriella that makes her choice all the more difficult. We also get a number of great moments from comedic legend Megan Mullally as Paige's mother, who tells Paige that "no means no" when she tries practicing kissing with Dylan and washes her eraser thinking it's a sex toy.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'Crush' Images Reveal First Look at Auli'i Cravalho and Rowan Blanchard's Hulu Rom-Com

Crush features a talented and comedic cast consisting of Rowan Blanchard, Auli’i Cravalho, Isabella Ferreira, Tyler Alvarez, Teala Dunn, Rico Paris, Addie Weyrich, Aasif Mandvi, Michelle Buteau, and Mullally. It marks the first full-length film from former Hollywood Darlings director Sammi Cohen, who'll direct from a script written by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham.

On board to produce are Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, and Ryan Bennett for American High, Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph, and Danielle Renfrew Behrens for Animal Pictures, Andrew Miano and Britta Rowings for Depth of Field, Katie Newman for 3 Arts, and Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon for LD Entertainment. Executive producers include Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz, and Dan Balgoyen for Depth of Field along with Michael Glassman for LD Entertainment and Max Butler. American High and Animal Pictures collaborated to produce the film.

Crush brings the high school romance to the starting line on April 29. Check out the trailer below for a peak at the awkward, hilarious, and heartwarming love story coming to Hulu:

‘Moon Knight’ Episode 2 Highlights a Unique and Frustrating Struggle | Review

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ryan O'Rourke (270 Articles Published) Ryan O'Rourke is a gaming news writer for Collider and lifelong gamer. A diehard Cubs fan, he contributes to a FanSided blog on the side and can be found glued to a baseball game or his Switch during his spare time. More From Ryan O'Rourke