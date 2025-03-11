Michelle Zauner, who might be better known as singer and instrumentalist Japanese Breakfast, is a multi-talented threat. In addition to the music she puts out under her creative alias, Zauner is also a beloved book author. Her 2021 memoir Crying In H-Mart debuted at No. 2 on the New York Times best seller list, and shortly after it was announced that H-Mart would be adapted as a feature film by Orion Pictures to be directed by The White Lotus actor Will Sharpe. However, fans may have to wait a bit longer to see the book play out on screen.

In an interview with Vulture published Tuesday, March 11, Zauner opened up about the film’s current indefinite hold.

“We were waiting to get green-lit and then during the writers strike [of 2023], the director felt that this movie wasn’t going to get made,” Zauner said. “I think he probably had a lot of other offers; he’s also an actor. I shouldn’t speak too much about it, but he decided to leave, and I think once the writers strike was over, after going through that process already, I was like, ‘I can’t go through that again.’”

While Zauner was understanding of Sharpe’s decision to leave the film, she didn’t take it lightly. In fact, she was shaken, and needed some time to heal. “I just needed some space away,” Zauner said. “I mean, I was devastated when Will left. I had a very big meltdown in Hamburg, Germany, when he called and let me know, because it was a year of my life that felt completely down the drain.”

Reapproaching ‘H-Mart’ Through New Eyes

Zauner completed the screenplay for the H-Mart film adaptation in 2022, and announced this past January that the movie is currently “on hold.” Despite this big setback, Zauner hasn’t lost faith in the movie. While the film is still on hold, she believes that she will revisit the screenplay eventually through a wiser lens.

“[I]f anything, perspective makes the best work,” she said. “So if I’ve been away from the screenplay for years, when I open it back up again, I think it’s only going to get better from there. I think someday I would like to direct it.”

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait much longer for new music from Zauner. She is set to release Japanese Breakfast’s fourth studio album For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women) on Friday, March 21.

