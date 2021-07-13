Is your human brain prepared for what I am about to show you? Good. Then feast your eyes upon the trailer for Cryptozoo, the latest animated art film from acclaimed writer-director Dash Shaw, who made the film with his wife, gifted animation director Jane Samborski.
The mind-blowing movie follows cryptozookeepers through a richly-drawn hallucinatory world as they struggle to capture a baku (a legendary dream-eating hybrid creature) and begin to wonder if they should display these rare beasts in the confines of a zoo, or if these mythical creatures should remain hidden and unknown.
The vibrant film features the voices of Lake Bell, Michael Cera, Zoe Kazan, Louisa Krause, Peter Stormare, Thomas Jay Ryan, Grace Zabriskie and Angeliki Papoulia, and boasts the debut film score from John Carroll Kirby, who has worked with artists such as Solange, Frank Ocean and Harry Styles.
I had the pleasure of watching Cryptozoo at this year's virtual Sundance Film Festival, where it won the NEXT Innovator Award, and I was a big fan of the movie, which is absolutely stunning. The animation is just gorgeous. And the story is pretty interesting too. As it stands, I've seen about 125 new releases this year, and Cryptozoo ranks in the top 25, so take that as a ringing endorsement.
Shaw previously wrote and directed the apocalyptic animated feature My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea, which I really need to catch up with before Cryptozoo comes out. And when will that be, exactly? Look for the film Aug. 20 in theaters and On Demand, though you'll be able to listen to the soundtrack a week early starting Aug. 13. Watch the trailer below and behold its glorious majesty.*
*mushrooms not included
