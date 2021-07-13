Is your human brain prepared for what I am about to show you? Good. Then feast your eyes upon the trailer for Cryptozoo, the latest animated art film from acclaimed writer-director Dash Shaw, who made the film with his wife, gifted animation director Jane Samborski.

The mind-blowing movie follows cryptozookeepers through a richly-drawn hallucinatory world as they struggle to capture a baku (a legendary dream-eating hybrid creature) and begin to wonder if they should display these rare beasts in the confines of a zoo, or if these mythical creatures should remain hidden and unknown.

The vibrant film features the voices of Lake Bell, Michael Cera, Zoe Kazan, Louisa Krause, Peter Stormare, Thomas Jay Ryan, Grace Zabriskie and Angeliki Papoulia, and boasts the debut film score from John Carroll Kirby, who has worked with artists such as Solange, Frank Ocean and Harry Styles.

Image via Magnolia Pictures

RELATED: First Trailer for 'My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea' Animates the End of the World

I had the pleasure of watching Cryptozoo at this year's virtual Sundance Film Festival, where it won the NEXT Innovator Award, and I was a big fan of the movie, which is absolutely stunning. The animation is just gorgeous. And the story is pretty interesting too. As it stands, I've seen about 125 new releases this year, and Cryptozoo ranks in the top 25, so take that as a ringing endorsement.

Shaw previously wrote and directed the apocalyptic animated feature My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea, which I really need to catch up with before Cryptozoo comes out. And when will that be, exactly? Look for the film Aug. 20 in theaters and On Demand, though you'll be able to listen to the soundtrack a week early starting Aug. 13. Watch the trailer below and behold its glorious majesty.*

*mushrooms not included

KEEP READING: Netflix Plans to Release Six Animated Movies a Year

Share Share Tweet Email

Rob Zombie Reveals 'The Munsters' Mansion Blueprints for Upcoming Reboot Movie *The Munsters theme intensifies*

Read Next

Jeff Sneider (1798 Articles Published) Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider. More From Jeff Sneider