A new Crysis is in development at Crytek, as announced in a blog post by the developers. While the specifics of the game have yet to be detailed, it could be called Crysis 4, which the teaser trailer suggests. That's all we know about the next iteration and all we can hope is that our system can run the game this time around. The surprise was already spoiled by a leak earlier indicating the imminent reveal.

The announcement first appeared on the Chinese website Bilibili. The leaked image had a helmet lying on the ground and text that translates as "The Crysis 4 project is confirmed, opening a new nano battlefield!" The announcement is now official, and we can be certain that the next Crysis is in the works. Avni Yerli, CEO of Crytek, stated in a blog post regarding the announcement:

Crytek has a proud history of working with our community to develop the games you want to play. Crysis is incredibly important to so many people – it’s beloved by gamers everywhere, and some of those working in the industry today are doing so because of the original game – so we want to make sure the next instalment in the franchise lives up to all of your expectations. Make sure to join our socials and get involved!

Image via EA

RELATED: Blizzard Announces Survival Game Set in "Whole New Universe," Shows off Initial Artwork

It has to be said that it has been a while since the franchise has seen a mainline entry—nearly a decade since the launch of Crysis 3 in 2013. And the wait will still continue for a while, as the announcement says the game is still early in development. What the announcement also confirms is that it will be a "truly next-gen shooter." This means that the game will be next-gen exclusive. While that was warranted, given how technically impressive Crysis was for past generations.

The latest entry in the franchise was the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, released in October 2021. The remastered trilogy includes all three mainline entries and is also available on the Nintendo Switch. Crytek later also said that the remastered version Crysis 1 and 2 will be available separately and will have a physical release. If you weren't around at the time when the original games were launched, the trilogy should help you understand the franchise.

We are well away from the official release of the next Crisis game. But to pass the time, you can watch the teaser trailer multiple times and time will just fly. You can watch the official announcement and read the full statement below.

​​​

Guillermo Del Toro's 'Pinocchio': First Footage Reveals Release Window, Ewan McGregor's Cricket in Stop-Motion Musical This will be the director's first musical film.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email