Crytek’s Crysis Remastered Trilogy has finally been given a release date for the Nintendo Switch since the announcement back in June. Fans can download the digital collection of the trilogy on October 15 at a $49.99 price point. Physical copies will become available on September 28. Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered will also be available individually on the same day for $29.99 each and will have physical copies at a later date.

The separated retail release for Crysis 1, 2, and 3 Remastered will also provide a chance for players to get an exclusive bonus art card. There will be twenty art cards randomly put into day one orders for each format will be numbered and autographed by the development team.

Crytek released a detailed report on what fans can expect from the Remastered collection. All systems can expect smoother, optimized gameplay. Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 players will see up to 4K resolution at 60FPS, a huge step up from 720p and 30 FPS. The PC version will allow players to lock in their preferred frame rate. There will be improved lighting where game shadows and reflections look improved, substantial performance gains, and visually enhanced weapons, characters, and environments along with HD textures.

A Crysis Remastered Trilogy trailer was also provided along with the release date details:

This first-person shooter series revolves around a group of military teams with “nanosuits,” which are advanced tech. armor suits that provide enhanced physical strength, speed, defense, and cloaking abilities. The series blends in a number of different enemies the teams must go up against from North Korean soldiers and armed mercenaries to an alien race called Ceph that has been recently awakened.

Fans can look forward to experiencing the optimized trilogy this October.

