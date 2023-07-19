The Friday the 13th franchise has amassed 12 feature-length films between 1980 and 2009 (not to mention Friday the 13th: The Series from 1987), spawning many pop culture references, and short films inspired by the popular slasher villain, Jason Voorhees (or Pamela Voorhees, depending on which movie). The franchise was so successful that it also ended up being given a crossover film, uniting the Friday the 13th franchise and the Nightmare On Elm Street franchise in the 2003 film Freddy vs. Jason. Now a new page will be turned as the storyline moves back in time with the latest installment in the Friday the 13th franchise, the prequel/remake series Crystal Lake.

Who's Making Crystal Lake?

Production on Crystal Lake has finally moved forward following a legal battle over production rights. Brian Fuller, who previously worked on projects such as Hannibal and Star Trek: Discovery, will collaborate with A24 and Peacock to write and create the prequel series with Stephen Dodson (An Angry Man), who is set to write, direct, and executive produce. Kevin Williamson (Scream) will also write at least one episode of the series. Joining Stephen Dodson as executive producer is Victor Miller, who wrote the original Friday the 13th film. Additional producers include Fuller, Karle Gwen (Good Stuff), Rob Barsamian (Friday the 13th), and Victor Miller’s copyright attorney, Mark Toberoff, who oversaw the obtaining of production rights. Apart from the producers and writers, it's worth noting that Crystal Lake may bring back Tom Savini, who worked as a special effects make-up artist on Friday the 13th and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter.

When Will ‘Crystal Lake’ Come Out?

Peacock has yet to release an exact date, but Crystal Lake is expected to be released sometime in 2024, according to a tweet and Instagram post by actress Adrienne King. She poses in the photo with Bryan Fuller discussing the few tiny details she is allowed to about the production, adding the hashtag #2024 at the end of her post. You can see her Instagram post below!

Is There a Trailer for Crystal Lake?

Unfortunately, not yet. There have been a few fan-made teaser trailer concepts that have started circulating, but nothing official has been released yet from Peacock or A24. However, Crystal Lake has been listed as being in post-production, so it’s likely that we will get some teasers or at the very least production photos to satiate our bloodlust curiosity very soon.

Who’s In the Cast of Crystal Lake?

Adrienne King, who was the original “final girl” in the first film and made a small cameo appearance in the second, Friday the 13th Part II, has been confirmed to be a recurring character in Crystal Lake, but it’s unclear what role her character will play in the series. She is also involved in the writing process for the new series, tweeting:

Frank Volpe will join King in the cast as the infamous killer, Jason Voorhees. Volpe is known best for his performances in Game Day, Talons of the Phoenix, Human Hibachi 2, and most recently, Sacrum Vindictae. There have not been any other listed castings for a younger Jason Voorhees at this point, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t be flashback scenes that show Jason as a young child. Karle Gwen, who is also producing, will be playing a character named Adira. Emily Meissner and Tyler Jones-Palmer will take on the roles of Sam and Adam, respectively. Meissner has previously worked on projects such as Zach Snyder’s Army of the Dead, as well as Mare of Easttown. Tyler Jones-Palmer has an extensive resume of short films and appearances in television shows such as Kindred and Dirty John. Additional cast members include Jackie Watkins, Joe Tyler (The Parody News Network), and Scott Tomlinson (Unwanted Trip). Watkins, who appeared alongside Emily Meissner in Army of the Dead and Mare of Easttown, will be playing a character named Imala. Joe Tyler will take on the role of Officer Christian. Tomlinson will play a character named Isaac.

What's the Plot of Crystal Lake About?

Crystal Lake is set to be a prequel series that leads up to the events that took place in the original Friday the 13th film from 1980. For now, the official synopsis states “A group of friends vacation at a house that’s connected to a dark past.” Clearly, there are a lot of different directions the series can go from there. While exact plot details have been kept under wraps (or under the lake), it is safe to wonder if we might get to see a younger version of Jason as he interacts with campers and counselors at Crystal Lake in reenacted flashback sequences from the first film. Of course, the first film bounces back and forth between 1958 and 1979, with a reference to Jason drowning in the lake in 1957 due to the negligence of the camp counselors. While the first film primarily takes place in 1979, the timeline that is referenced in the first film spans over three decades, giving ample choices for when Crystal Lake will take place.

It’s quite possible that Crystal Lake could take place prior to the 50s, but it’s most likely that the series will take place between the 1957–58 deaths and the ones that occurred in 1979 with the newly reopened camp. The actor who is listed as playing Jason Voorhees in this series is an adult, so it’s likely that the series will not focus solely on Jason’s childhood. Crystal Lake will serve as a more in-depth origin story for the hockey-masked killer, Jason Voorhees. Brian Fuller has previously stated that Crystal Lake is “less of a prequel series than a ‘pre-remake-uel’ series.” This could be a newly forming concept for horror franchises after “requels” or “legacy-quels”, which are basically “brand-new characters supported by legacy characters.” When asked if there were limitations on using characters and locations from the Friday the 13th franchise, Fuller said, “Everything. We can use everything. We can go to Hell, we can go to space. That's not to say that we will do those things ... although if we do go 10 seasons, I will be lobbying hard to go to space.”