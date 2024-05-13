The Big Picture Kevin Williamson expresses disappointment in leaving Crystal Lake project, praising Bryan Fuller's vision for the show.

Williamson hints at an episode exploring a mother's grief in Crystal Lake, expressing excitement for what could have been.

A24 prequel series now in limbo after Fuller's departure, Friday the 13th fans left waiting for Jason's return.

It was another rough time to be a Friday the 13th fan last week when it was announced that showrunner Bryan Fuller (Hannibal) was leaving Crystal Lake. The A24 prequel series that was set to debut on Peacock later this year is now being reworked. That means many of the previous teases for the slasher show remain up in the air. Through this change in direction, we’re now learning some more of the genre talent that was involved in the project. One of those names was Scream writer and director Kevin Williamson, who recently confirmed he’s no longer attracted to the project.

Replying to Fuller’s disappointing announcement on X late last week, Williamson said that he was set to direct one of the episodes of Crystal Lake. “Bummin’ hard, so sorry I won’t be a part of what would have been an epic Bryan Fuller show.” He would go on to say, “Your pilot was so beautifully realized. A gorgeous portait of a mother unraveling in her grief. Not to mention bloody horrific! I was so looking forward to our hour long chase episode!” The genre icon was set to write an episode of Crystal Lake before A24 decided on the change. Williamson is beloved in the horror community, having written Scream, Scream 2, and Scream 4. He’ll be returning to the franchise that started his career, directing Scream 7. His other screenplay credits include I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Faculty, and Sick.

What Was ‘Crystal Lake’ About?

Close

Before Crystal Lake lost its showrunner, the series was set to be a prequel exploring more of both Pamela and Jason Voorhees. That’s something that Williamson teased with his latest comments. Many mainstream horror fans forget that Jason wasn’t introduced as the killer until Friday the 13th Part 2 in 1981 and that his mother was the killer in the original slasher classic. Williamson would expertly remind us of that in the original Scream film with the slasher’s iconic opening scene. Vincenzo Natali, director on Fuller’s Hannibal also recently teased, “I have read the first two episodes. Bryan Fuller’s Crystal Lake was well on its way to becoming another Hannibal-level reinvention that was simultaneously beautiful, sad, poetic, funny and horrifying. I mourn its passing.” Other exciting things we knew about the series included original franchise final girl Adrienne King, who had signed on for an unknown recurring role in Crystal Lake.

What’s Next For ‘Friday the 13th’?

For Crystal Lake, the next move for A24 and Peacock is to find another showrunner. Because of that, don’t expect the series to debut in 2024 anymore. The Friday the 13th franchise hasn’t had a film since the 2009 remake. There has been some light at the end of this horrific tunnel with Crystal Lake and rumblings of a new film, but Friday the 13th fans are going to have to wait a little longer for Jason’s deadly return. While horror fans ask what could have been, you can stream Friday the 13th and Williamson’s Scream currently on Max.