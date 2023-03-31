In the modern genre Renaissance horror fans have been basking in major slasher franchise returns like Halloween, Scream, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Candyman. However, the one franchise that has been kept out of the blood-soaked fun has been Jason Voorhees and Friday the 13th. This was due to an ongoing legal battle between original series director Sean S. Cunningham and writer Victor Miller. However, with that battle seemingly behind horror fans, it’s finally time for Jason to rightfully enter the terrifying limelight once again. This includes a new prequel series Crystal Lake from creator Bryan Fuller and A24. Now Fuller has teased that iconic horror make-up artist Tom Savini may be returning to the franchise with Crystal Lake.

Tom Savini’s Bloody Horror Legacy

Fuller took to his Twitter this week to post a picture with him and Savini. It’s a sight that will warm any horror fan’s heart with the caption reading “TALKING STABBY CALENDAR DAYS WITH O.G. @THETomSavini #FridayThe13th #CRYSTALLAKE”. While this doesn’t confirm if Savini would have a role to play in the new series or not, it’s enough to get the horrific speculation train moving. When it comes to the horror genre and make-up effects, there’s no bigger name than Savini. He’s the master of blood, guts, and hardcore gore. Throughout the 70s and 80s the make-up artist constantly revolutionized the meaning of horror. He had a major hand in some of the most iconic genre movies of all-time like Dawn of the Dead, Day of the Dead, Creepshow, The Burning, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2. He’s even been in the director's chair with the 1990 Night of the Living Dead remake and a segment on the critically acclaimed Creepshow TV series. Savini constantly reminds us why practical effects will never be beat.

However, while his zombie and dismemberment work has become legendary among horror fans, what cemented the mastermind as a mainstay for the genre was his work on the Friday the 13th franchise. Savini has been a part of this classic slasher series since the very beginning with 1980's Friday the 13th. He’s responsible for some of the franchise’s most memorable kills like Kevin Bacon’s ill-fated arrow through the neck. Savini would return to the series with 1984’s Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, but like we all know, that was far from the last time we saw Jason.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 'Friday the 13th' Movie Posters, Ranked

What’s Crystal Lake About?

Like the waters of the famous campgrounds, there are still a lot of murky unknowns when it comes to the Crystal Lake series. We know it will serve as a prequel and may explore an earlier part of Pamela Voorhees’ life, but Fuller has expressed in the past that he has full access to every part of the slasher franchise. This of course means Jason which is something that was previously thought untouchable because of the lawsuit. There have been a lot of exciting news recently surrounding Crystal Lake like its 2024 release window and original franchise final girl Adrienne King teasing her potential involvement in the series. There hasn’t been a Friday the 13th installment since the 2009 remake. It’s been 14 long years and the series has ironically been stuck on its 13th entry in that killer time span. On top of that series, Cunningham is working on a new Friday the 13th film that shares no connection to this prequel.

While Friday the 13th fans anxiously wait for Crystal Lake, you can view Fuller's post teasing Savini’s return down below. With the potential return of Savini and King, this series is shaping up to be the dream Friday project slasher diehards have been waiting decades for. Crystal Lake will stream on Peacock sometime in 2024.