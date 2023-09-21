Beginning in 2000 and lasting for 16 seasons, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation rose through the ranks to become a fan-favorite police procedural series. It follows a dedicated group of police forensic investigators as they work to solve rough and grotesque crimes in the city of Las Vegas.

The series went on to inspire several spin-offs, including CSI: New York, CSI: Miami, CSI: Cyber, and most recently CSI: Las Vegas. There has been no shortage of great characters and compelling storylines throughout the CSI franchise, some of which included some very impressive and famous guest stars. There have been so many guest stars over the years that it's easy to forget some, but these big celebrity guest stars are worth remembering.

10 Taylor Swift

Image via CBS

Long before Taylor Swift was igniting theaters with her Eras Tour concert movie, she was gracing the small screen as murder victim Haley Jones in Season 9, Episode 16, "Turn, Turn, Turn." Besides playing a dead body, she appears in a series of flashbacks when Las Vegas PD crime investigator Nick Stokes, played by George Eads, recognizes her.

Related: CSI: 10 Saddest Character Exits, Ranked

Swift's guest spot on the show was certainly part of her promoting her album Fearless, and a remix of her song, "You're Not Sorry," can even be heard playing in the background. But more than that, this is something she was excited to do as a fan of the series. In a 2009 interview with MTV, she said, "... All my friends know that my dream is to die on CSI. I've always wanted to be one of the characters on there that they're trying to figure out what happened to."

9 Liev Schreiber

Image via CBS

These days, he's best known for thrilling fans in the series Ray Donovan and his illustrious movie career, but for a time in 2007, Liev Schreiber was also on CSI. He guest-starred for not just one but four episodes during the show's seventh season.

During his four-episode arc, Schreiber played Michael Keppler, a crime scene investigator who was brought in to replace Gil Grissom when he took a break. Keppler is a darker character than the show had been used to but is ultimately redeemed by the end of his stint on the show, which was exactly what Schreiber requested from the showrunners.

8 Michael B. Jordan

Image via CBS

Michael B. Jordan was a fairly unknown actor when he made his guest appearance in season six of CSI. Nowadays, thanks to blockbuster roles in the MCU, Creed franchise, Fruitvale Station, and more, Jordan has become a huge movie star.

In Season 6, Episode 20, "Poppin' Tags," Jordan plays a member of a rap crew named Morris Calvin, who finds himself caught in the crossfire of a feud among rap stars. The episode featured cameos from several big names in the music industry, including Akon, Method Man, and Blink 182's Travis Barker, making it an exciting one to go back and see.

7 John Krasinski: CSI, Season 5, Episode 11

Image via CBS

Just a few months before John Krasinski began winning over hearts and making viewers smile in The Office, he could be briefly seen in Season 5, Episode 11, "Who Shot Sherlock."

Related: 10 Best John Krasinski Movies and Shows, Ranked

Krasinski played Lyle Davis, who is questioned by the CSI investigators after the suspicious death of his roommate. While he is not guilty of the murder, he's certainly not a likable character, as opposed to roles he has come to be known for like Jim Halpert or Jack Ryan. Nevertheless, it's fun to get a peek at his pre-Office fame.

6 Kim Kardashian

Image via CBS

Reality star Kim Kardashian has dabbled in acting here and there throughout her career. In 2009, she took on a role on CSI: New York in Season 6, Episode 11, "Second Chances" as Debbie Fallon, a con woman and murderer who was killing vulnerable homeless people with her friend.

Fans loved seeing Kardashian guest starring alongside Vanessa Lachey, and it's certainly one of her more successful acting accomplishments. Soon, she'll be taking on a new role in American Horror Story: Delicate alongside other big names.

5 Justin Bieber

Image via CBS

Music superstar Justin Bieber made an impact on CSI's 11th season by guest starring in not just one but two episodes at different points in the season, playing troubled teenager Jason McCann.

Completely different from his teen heartthrob persona at the time, Bieber played a violent and disturbed teenager who used bombs to kill several people before going out guns blazing. People were surprised to see him in a role like this, and it became a stand-out moment for some of his fans.

4 Amanda Seyfried

Image via CBS

Back in 2006, Amanda Seyfried guest starred in one of CSI's more experimental episodes about a criminal defense attorney who gets murdered at her son's wedding who is revealed to have had a turbulent relationship with many members of the wedding party, including Seyfried.

Seyfried plays a bridesmaid named Lacey and is a crucial part of the murder investigation. She turns out to be a prime suspect. The episode itself was unique for the series with the way that it jumped between different perspectives among the various investigators in a creative format.

3 Jeremy Renner: CSI, Season 2, Episode 6

Image via CBS

Long before Jeremy Renner was huge star as the MCU's Hawkeye, he was a guest star in Season 2, Episode 6, "Alter Boys." Renner played the suspicious character of Roger Jennings.

Renner's character ends up on the investigators' radar after his brother is accused of being a murderer, but not all is what it seems in the world of CSI. Sure enough, Gil Grissom is able to suss out that Roger Jennings was the real killer all along and had set up his brother to take the fall.

2 Chris Pine

Image via CBS

Back in the early days of his career, before he was charming audiences in Wonder Woman or Dungeons and Dragons, Chris Pine was playing Tommy Chandler in the second season of CSI: Miami.

Related: The 10 Best 'CSI: Miami' Characters, Ranked

It's fun to go back and see Pine with the floppy haircut and lip ring. The episode is titled "Extreme" and, indeed, is all about people going to extremes for an adrenaline fix. Pine is the boyfriend of a murdered adrenaline addict, and he also seeks thrills, but in a dangerous and disturbing way that points to him as being the killer.

1 Channing Tatum: CSI: Miami, Season 3, Episode 2

Image via CBS

Two years before Channing Tatum's big break in Step Up that launched his now-huge movie career, he was on CSI: Miami in Season 3, Episode 2, "Pro Per." Tatum played an aspiring rapper named Bob Davenport, who ends up in the middle of a crime scene on a boat. His character ends up being a major suspect in the investigator's shooting case, and Tatum sells the character well.

CSI: Miami has become most famous for its iconic sunglasses moment, but its guest stars helped make the show worthwhile - including Tatum. While it may have been a small role, this was a "step-up" in his career and his first big TV appearance outside of commercials and music videos, making it worth remembering.

Next: 10 Best Police Procedural TV Shows, Ranked According to IMDb