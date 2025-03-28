The internet is abuzz over Found's antagonist, and resident stalker-creep with mommy issues, Hugh "Sir" Evans. Former captor and current stalker to protagonist Gabi, Mark-Paul Gosselaar embodies the obsessive, prudish nature of Sir with ease. And the tragedy and depth of Sir even has some questioning whether he's a villain at all (hint: he is). But if a puritanical English teacher who abducts little girls to play family at a secluded farmhouse isn't unsettling enough for your tastes, do we have a Crime Scene Investigation subplot for you!

Season 15 of the long-running crime procedural saw the introduction of two (count it: two) new characters, both portrayed by the captivating Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Jared Briscoe is The Gig Harbor Killer, a Ted Bundy-like serial killer imprisoned for hunting college girls. Paul Winthrop is a real estate mogul and Briscoe's twin. Separated at birth, Paul is trying to help his brother avoid execution by getting Jared's conviction turned over. But there's something far more sinister at play. Jared is imprisoned in Washington, but The Gig Harbor Killer is back at it again where CSI agents D.B. Russell (Ted Danson) and Julie Finlay (Elisabeth Shue) have moved since Jared's conviction: Las Vegas, Nevada. Jared can't be in two places at once, and Paul appears to be a normal person. So who's killing all these college girls?

This Twin Plot Gets Crazy

The twin subplot spans across four episodes of Crime Scene Investigation's 15th season: Episode 1, "The CSI Effect"; Episode 6, "The Twin Paradox"; Episode 13, "The Greater Good"; and Episode 18, "The End Game." And, yes, for those interested in the subplot without having to sit through the entire season, it is self-contained to these four episodes. I cannot stress how wild this subplot gets. The series flits between the past and present to explore themes of nature vs. nurture through the twins' different upbringings, as well as the cat-and-mouse game between Russell and The Gig Harbor Killer.

Spoilers ahead for a decade-old season of television, but both of the twins are evil. Being separated at birth and raised in different environments only causes that evil to manifest in different ways. Abused and tossed around from foster home to foster home, Jared becomes so vulnerable to manipulation by his twin that he lets Paul convince him to take the fall for the murders they both committed. For Paul's part, growing up rich and privileged causes his evil to manifest as entitlement.

While both brothers might feel as though they're "owed" certain things (like a romance with D.B.'s daughter Maya or the lives of several college girls), it is Paul who leads Jared to kill in a twisted dom/sub dynamic. The twins border on incestuous in their obsession with one another. Their murders are motivated by feelings of abandonment from being given up by their mother. Each girl they kill is her spitting image. In short, Freud would have had a field day with these two.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar Gives an Unhinged Performance in 'CSI'