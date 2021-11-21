CSI has become the staple television phenomenon that spawned multiple spin-offs and redefined the procedural. It is the series that ushered the televised procedural crime drama into American culture ever since its creation back in 2000. After 16 seasons and over 300 episodes, CSI said goodbye back in 2015 only to make a comeback late in 2021 with its original two cast members, Gil Grissom, played by William Peterson (Mindhunter), and Sara Sidle, played by Jorja Fox (Memento), back in the lab.

Staging crime scenes like a murder mystery game for viewers to solve each episode, CSI pioneered the “whodunit” narrative structure that is still present to this day. Aside from Peterson and Fox, the original CSI’s impressive cast ranged from Paul Guilfoyle’s (Air Force One) Detective Jim Brass to the other head lab tech, Catherine Willows, played by Marg Helgenberger (Species). They are the group of scientists that follow the evidence to its conclusion, whether it’s at a local Las Vegas casino or the outskirts of suburbia.

Let’s go back and look a lot at some of the most memorable episodes from Las Vegas’s finest.

25 "Blood Drops"

Season 1, Episode 7

Starring a young Dakota Fanning (What a Girl Wants), “Blood Drops” is one of CSI’s first emotionally jarring episodes involving a crime against a child. After being called to the scene for what appears to be a home invasion homicide, Grissom and the team uncover an even more tragic and sinister truth to this crime.

“Blood Drops” tackles the very violent and traumatic experience of domestic and generational sexual assault, as the team finds out that the eldest daughter and her boyfriend murdered the family. Even darker is the reason behind the crime. After enduring years of sexual abuse from her father and blind ignorance from her mother, the eldest daughter finally had enough when her father started to turn his attentions on the daughter she had as a product of the rapes. It’s an aggressively painful episode to stomach but one that seemed necessary in the context of a procedural crime drama to explore.

24 "Anonymous"

Season 1, Episode 8

The first is always unforgettable; the first serial killer case, that is. “Anonymous” ushers in the seasonal serial killer cases CSI focuses on throughout the series. This particular serial killer hones in on Gil, using his handprints in multiple crime scenes to taunt him.

Called out to what seems to be a suicide, Gil soon discovers there’s an eerie similarity to the case he encountered back in the pilot episode. It’s all perfectly staged, down to the voice recording of the victim’s alleged suicide note. What’s more chilling than a serial killer that is intimately familiar with the ins and outs of forensic science? It’s a clever way of reintroducing the serial killer trope to the crime drama. It’s not the usual female victim, the sole focus of all the violence. This time, it’s a killer set on reenacting his traumatic past through the forced suicides of his victims. Forcing victims to read their suicide notes is a new level of sadism that CSI skillfully weaves into the character makeup of this killer.

23 "Unfriendly Skies"

Season 1, Episode 9

CSI didn’t just provide cases to appease the curious minds of their viewers. They often raised questions of morality that bled into those of their characters. In an episode that resembles the stereotypical formatting of Clue and the “whodunit” genre, the CSI of Las Vegas is tasked with solving what seems to be the accidental death of a male passenger aboard a commercial flight.

Grissom becomes the central moral compass of the case and his team’s interpretations. Their investigation concludes that the man died due to massive internal injuries after being brutally assaulted by the other passengers on board. The man had a medical condition known as encephalitis that caused him to exhibit signs of delusion and fits. Instead of asking him if he was “okay,” the other passengers decided to give in to the mob mentality and kick him to death.

It’s a somber episode that serves to remind viewers of our humanity or lack thereof when it comes to others. In the end, everyone involved in the crime go free, as there’s not enough evidence to convict everyone. Tragically, it is Grissom’s final comment that leaves a bitter taste: “if just one passenger had asked the victim if he was okay, he would still be alive.”

22 "Gentle, Gentle"

Season 1, Episode 19

A case involving children is always one of the most harrowing episodes to digest. Cases involving the death of an infant? Some of the most emotionally draining to watch. These particular sets of circumstances conjure authentic scenarios that probably haunt parents’ minds with more than one child.

After Grissom discovers a dead infant in a park, what follows is a trail of evidence that leads back to a sad ending for both the family and Grissom. It turned out that the child found dead was accidentally smothered by their older sibling, who had no idea what they were doing. Hoping to protect the toddler they had left, the family attempted to cover up and pretend the child had been kidnapped and died in those awful circumstances. The only crime committed in this episode was the parents’ love for their children and the need to protect them.

It’s also a rare instance where Grissom leaves his mask of objectivity and visibly sympathizes with the victim.

21 "Justice is Served"

Season 1, Episode 21

A peculiar episode that speaks more on the unrealistic standards women are subjected to. “Justice is Served,” as cliché as the title is, turns into a candid look at the violence within femininity and keeping up appearances. After finding a jogger dead with bite marks that appear to be from a mountain lion attack, it turns out that may not be the case.

The evidence leads the team to Dr. Hillridge, a woman that suffers from porphyria, a group of disorders causes the skin to either look aged well beyond someone’s actual age or other complications. It turns out Dr. Hillridge took the blood from significant organs of her victims and drank it to keep the symptoms at bay.

It’s an introspective look at femininity through the violent act some will commit to upholding those values inflicted on them. Perhaps it is a little ridiculous that someone would train their dog to kill, but it’s the idea of doing anything to uphold appearances that makes this episode so memorable. It's a small but pointed commentary on the pain of beauty and how often that’s directed at women.

20 "Chaos Theory"

Season 2, Episode 2

Sometimes it’s not who committed the crime but what are the circumstances that lead to someone’s death. Working this particular crime, and watching this episode, is almost the show’s way of breaking the fourth wall a bit. The team must find out what happened to a missing college student that vanished one night.

Much like the viewers, the team suspects foul play in the disappearance of a recent college drop-out that never made it back home to Boulder, Colorado. In the end, it was anything but the typical tragic ending the disappearance of a young girl ends up being. After sifting through all the evidence and recreating the night of her disappearance, they conclude that the young co-ed landed in the garbage shoot after dying in a freak accident caused by an oncoming car hitting the garbage pail.

It’s a show that lightly subverts expectations on the overall mechanics of the show and one that grips you from start to finish. It’s a surprising twist that doesn’t feel like a copout.

19 "Slaves of Las Vegas"

Season 2, Episode 8

In the span of 15 seasons of a series, some characters remain memorable even in their sparse recurring roles. This is the case for Melinda Clarke’s (The OC) “Lady” Heather Kessler, dominatrix, and eventual psychologist. Our first introduction to Lady Heather, as she’s often referred to, is the owner of a fetish club that caters to a much darker public. After finding a woman buried in a park sandbox, the Las Vegas team seeks out Lady Heather’s expertise to find out who murdered her.

Lady Heather herself is the source of fascination with this episode. She becomes the connection of Grissom’s inner desires directly to viewers. It’s the first time we see Grissom in the context of a lover and emotional being, usually so detached from the world around him. “Slaves of Las Vegas” is more about the inner demons of Grissom’s wishes and desires coming to light in the form of his attraction to Lady Heather. It’s always a great episode when it’s about taking a peek inside the elusive mind of Gil Grissom.

18 "Lady Heather’s Box"

Season 3, Episode 15

Whenever Lady Heather is back on an episode of CSI, viewers already know they’re in for an emotional treat involving their favorite stoic lab leader, Gil Grissom. In an emotionally alluring episode dealing with the complex dichotomy of sub/dom relationships, the team once again paid a visit to Lady Heather’s establishment.

After finding one of her contract workers died from an overdose of insulin, Lady Heather becomes the number one suspect after seeing one of her needles in the victim. However, this becomes a dizzying moment of moral dilemma within Grissom. How does he deal with his natural attraction to Lady Heather and his objective attitude towards following the evidence? It becomes evident to both Lady Heather and the audience that Grissom’s loneliness has a lot to do with his constant impulse towards the “truth” that makes him successful on the job but not in forging personal relationships.

In the end, unsurprising to anyone, Lady Heather is not responsible for the death. She was merely a victim of circumstances out of her control and the rage of a sub that was tired of being second best.

17 "After the Show"

Season 4, Episode 8

A poster episode for what is commonly referred to as the “white woman syndrome” in our cultural subconscious, this episode tackles the case of a missing young showgirl named Julie Waters. Her disappearance becomes an instant national sensation as the media picks up on her case. A man named Howard 'fesses up to the murder, and it’s eventually proven that he did commit the murder. He could’ve gotten away with it had he not said anything, but because Julie received constant coverage, he cracked under his obsession with her because of the constant media exposure Julie’s case got.

This particular episode, unconsciously or not, serves as the perfect framework with the media’s fascination with the missing cases of young white women. How they are the ones who receive the coverage necessary to get their cases solved, while missing women of color are disproportionately covered on the news. An excellent metaphor for this cultural phenomenon and our consumption of these kinds of cases that ultimately sideline cases of missing women of color.

16 "Butterfield"

Season 4, Episode 12

Most of the best episodes on CSI always involve Gil Grissom’s inner turmoil with objectivity vs. his emotional connection to the cases. How much can the job take before Grissom realizes he’s living for the victims whose own lives have been cut short? “Butterfield” forces Grissom to reckon with this challenging question in the form of Sara Sidle and his ever-present feelings for her.

A young nurse is murdered in her own home; she also bears a striking similarity to Sara. Everywhere he goes, Grissom sees Sara’s face in that lifeless body of the young nurse. A haunting image he can’t get out of his head. Enough to make him avoid Sara for most of the investigation.

In one of the most emotionally revealing scenes of the entire series thus far, Grissom unintentionally confesses his feelings towards Sara to one of the suspects. He does so because, although Grissom knows this man killed the young nurse in a fit of jealousy, he sees a part of himself in him. It’s not just jarring to the audience to see Grissom be so candid about his feelings, but it also shakes Sara as she watches from the other side of the window, unbeknownst to Grissom. A revelatory episode that makes it clear Grissom does pay attention to things other than the job, especially when it comes to Sara.

15 "Bloodlines"

Season 4, Episode 23

Sara Sidle’s emotional wellbeing has always been a compromising factor with her job. She’s the survivor of domestic violence, and sometimes this bleeds into her objectivity for the job. Grissom, in the past, has resented this emotional component to Sara’s way of tackling cases but finally understands it and accepts it.

After a casino employee is beaten and raped on her way home from work, the CSI lab must compare the DNA evidence with the victim’s identification of her attacker. This becomes the issue of just how much the lab can also hinder the victim in the end. The DNA is not a match, and they set the suspect free, where he ultimately comes back to kill his victim. This triggers such a strong emotional response from Sara that she drinks and drives home. Eventually, she’s pulled over and charged with a DUI. Grissom picks her up and only takes her hand in sympathy. In silent understanding.

It’s a bleak look at the inner workings of these law enforcement agencies when it comes to victims of sexual assault. Despite the victim’s strong affirmation that the man she identified as her attacker, they were forced to let him go because his DNA did not match the one from the crime scene. Tragically, he had a rare condition that altered his DNA due to his twin dying at birth, collapsing his DNA with his twin.

14 "What’s Eating Gilbert Grissom?"

Season 5, Episode 6

The Blue Paint Killer. A notorious CSI serial killer to the show’s canon. In past cases involving the Blue Paint Killer, his M.O. involved female victims on the college campus of Western Las Vegas University. Someone by the name of John Mathers was convicted and sentenced to death for one of the four women’s deaths. Years later, the victim is a male but a similar M.O. This unlocks a weaving mystery of copycats and another female victim that reveals a partner to Mathers’s crimes.

It’s an episode that falls back on the murder mystery component of the series. A staple episode if you will, where it utilizes the entire team to solve the crime. The episode hones in on the team’s camaraderie and humanizes their bond as a found family. Yes, the tension and thrill of the case itself are worthy of an honorable mention in this list, but more so is the time spent watching the entire team interact with one another.

13 "4x4"

Season 5, Episode 19

Meta episodes of CSI are always some of the most enjoyable, and this is a meta episode. When the lab has a busy night covering multiple cases in one night, the team splits up into smaller individual teams that split the episode, giving the viewers an inside look at all the different dynamics within a singular episode. Some of the most unlikely pairs having to solve a crime? It’s the writers of the show having the best time with these characters.

12 "Grave Danger Parts 1 & 2"

Season 5, Episodes 24 & 25

Perhaps one of CSI’s most noteworthy episodes just because it happened to be directed by one of Hollywood’s most recognized names, Quentin Tarantino. At the height of its popularity, CSI caught the attention of outlandish director Tarantino, enough to direct a two-part episode that put the life of one of the lab’s most beloved characters, Nick Stokes, played by George Eads (MacGyver), on the line.

It’s a heart-pounding episode with Nick Stokes buried six feet under in a glass case, in peril of dying unless the team gets there in time. Called to a scene, an unsuspecting Nick is taken hostage by an unknown individual and wakes up underground. With time running out, the lab team all band together in an emotional episode to find Nick. The last ten minutes of the episode turn out to be some of the most stress-induced moments in all of CSI history, as Grissom pulls a traumatized Nick from the glass at the last minute.

An epic episode to mark the midway point for CSI, and not just because Tarantino helmed it, but it indeed allowed the team to be at their most emotional yet, as one of their own almost lost their life.

11 "Gum Drops"

Season 6, Episode 5

The raspy hushed voice of a young girl narrated this entire episode with an emotional twist in the end. Ushered into chaos after a violent event, the little voice follows Nick up the steps of the house as he passes bloodied steps and gruesome blood-stained walls, landing in the room of what appears to belong to a little girl. Nick takes it upon himself to find the missing little girl.

After locating the family’s bodies in the bottom of a lake, tied to an anchor, Nick fears the worst for the girl. It turns out the McBride family had a weed farm growing in their basement. This attracts friends of their young son Jeremy, hoping to score some marijuana from him. What starts as a possible score ends in tragedy as Jeremy and his parents are shot to death. One of the three men is unable to go through with killing the young girl and ends up dumping her on the lake, where she’s ultimately found.

By the end of the episode, Cassie, the little girl, survives the attack and is shown safe and alive with Nick taking her statement. The raspy-voiced girl the audience first hears narrating the scene. It’s an emotional episode for Nick that calls back to his previous traumatic experience of surviving the glass case from the Season 5 finale. Makes for a compelling look at PTSD and the hazards of the job.

10 "Pirates of the Third Reich"

Season 6, Episode 15

The tragic backstory to Lady Heather’s shift in careers is one that marks her legacy within the show. It’s also a potent reminder that antisemitism in all its violence is still very much alive in more contemporary contexts. After the body of a half-naked woman with a shaved head, number 19 engraved in her upper arm, is found in the middle of the desert, the CSI team uncovers a grizzly crime that ties back to Lady Heather once again. The victim turns out to be Lady Heather’s daughter, Zoe Kessler.

Zoe Kessler had chronic insomnia, and in hopes of curing it, she joined a sleep study run by a man who was impersonating his twin brother. After murdering his brother and posing as him, he started his studies. Taking Jewish patients, this brother inflicted painful and torturous experiments that stemmed from Adolf Hitler’s ideology and antisemitic views. Zoe became one of those patients and endured painful surgeries that led to her ultimate death just because she was Jewish.

Lady Heather’s past is revealed as being shunned by her daughter because of her chosen lifestyle as a dominatrix. Taking matters into her own hands, Lady Heather almost murdered the man who tortured and killed her daughter before Grissom stopped her. She may have lost her daughter, but Heather found some grace by meeting the daughter Zoe left behind. Keeping Lady Heather as a sporadic constant on the show gives depth to such an enigmatic character, so intricate to Grissom’s characterization.

9 "I Like to Watch"

Season 6, Episode 17

“I Like to Watch” is one of those episodes that grabs a viewer by the throat and doesn’t let go until the end. A lot of this is due to Taraji P. Henson’s (Empire) guest performance as the victim of rape in her apartment. It also involves the crew of a true-crime show called Hard Crime, adding a meta-layer to the entire episode.

Gruesome is the recounting of the events by Henson’s performance as the victim. There’s a raw vulnerability that makes it almost painful to watch. As she gives her statement, the camera of the reality series also captures the moment, which only triggers her panic at being watched. How different are the camera crew from the man who assaulted her, who also happened to videotape the events? There seems to be an interesting dichotomy to both the nature of the show, a sensationalized version of fictional events that do occur outside of it, and their condemnation of voyeurism through reality TV that captures actual crime events.

It’s a heavily packed episode that leaves a bewildered viewer questioning the very act of watching this episode at all.

8 "The Unusual Suspect"

Season 6, Episode 18

How young is too young for sociopathic tendencies to manifest? According to CSI, they come in the form of a 12-year-old protégé who also happens to carry some incestual fantasy towards their older brother.

After a young high school girl is found bludgeoned to death, half-naked, and half-buried in the flowerbed of the school grounds, what ensues is the cat and mouse chase of a lifetime for the CSI team. Especially for Sara, who takes it upon herself to further antagonize the lead suspect: the 12-year-old girl's protégé Hannah. After confessing to the murder after her brother is on trial for it, Hannah outwits not only the prosecution and district attorney but the crime lab. Evidence is inconclusive, and a double confession leads to a mistrial.

How often does the crime lab deal with a manipulative 12-year-old girl who can have them chase their tails for 42 minutes? Not often, but it sure is an episode worth remembering for just that reason.

Season 7, Episode 3

Some of CSI’s most fascinating episodes come from the departure of their week-by-week case structure. This particular episode takes the cases of three victims and twists them into comedic recounts as they each take turns recounting their versions.

As ridiculous as it may sound, this episode gives control of the narrative back to the victims. It’s a playful and fun episode that draws the audience into a reflective view of the victims these shows often overlook. Having them physically revive and speak to one another about their experiences is an intelligent deviation from the structure. A delightful episode that injects a little humor into the bleak world of this crime drama.

6 "Built to Kill"

Season 7, Episode 1 & 2

The infamous Miniature Killer episode. The introduction of another of CSI’s famous serial killers, and the first female serial killer with a seasonal arc, starts with the death of a famous rockstar. The team finds a perfect replica of the crime scene at the scene, down to actual blood from the victim. This is the start of the Season 7 mystery that consumes Grissom’s every waking moment on the case.

The very structure of this particular killer’s M.O. and ultimate motive is unique to the crime drama. Creating replicas of crime scenes to specific details gives a little more nuance to most stereotypical depictions of serial killers on television. There was also no rhyme to who their victims were, but what triggered the events.