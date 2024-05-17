The Big Picture Tarantino infused his style into CSI's "Grave Danger," creating a movie-like experience bigger than the typical episode.

The episodes had emotional depth and highlighted each character's vulnerability, showcasing Tarantino's understanding of the team's dynamics.

"Grave Danger" marked a major turning point for the show, bringing the team back together and impacting the arc of the entire series significantly.

Quentin Tarantino, the iconic director known for his hit films like Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs and Inglourious Basterds, took a bit of a left turn by directing and writing the two-part Season 5 finale of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, entitled "Grave Danger." These episodes proved to be highly memorable and emotional, showcasing Tarantino's signature gore, violence, explosions, and shocking twists, while Anthony E. Zuiker's excellent writing and storytelling gave the supporting characters a chance to shine. After airing nearly 20 years ago, "Grave Danger" continues to be two of the best episodes in the entire series, marking a major turning point for all the characters on the show.

What Is "Grave Danger" About?

"Grave Danger" follows CSI Nick Stokes (George Eads), who is kidnapped after investigating a crime scene and buried alive in a glass coffin. With only 12 hours to find him before he runs out of air, the recently-separated graveyard shift of CSIs must team up to save their co-worker and friend. Eads delivers a chilling, heart-wrenching performance as Nick tries to keep himself together while trapped inside the coffin, just as each member of the team begins to spiral in their own way as the countdown begins to save his life.

After a major Tarantino twist where the prime suspect blows himself up (along with the one million-dollar ransom he demanded), the team is left hopeless and more desperate than ever to find Nick. Nick barely manages to survive the extreme heat from the unforgiving lights in the coffin, a swarm of fire ants biting his entire body, and suicidal thoughts—and that's on top of having a bomb strapped underneath the coffin ready to blow the moment he exits. Against all odds, though, he makes it out alive with only seconds to spare.

Quentin Tarantino Infused His Own Style Into CSI While Remaining True to the Series

Tarantino was a massive fan of the series, and an article published in 2005 in the Los Angeles Times revealed his thoughts on working on the episodes: "It wasn’t a challenge in that regard because ... I like the show," says Tarantino, who conceived and directed the episode. "I just wanted to do my episode of it. So the format was all the stuff I embrace. I just wanted it to be bigger, to feel in someway like a ‘CSI’ movie." While working with the show’s writing team, Tarantino developed a script that was originally only supposed to be one hour long, but as filming began, it became clear that there was enough material for two episodes. In the article, Tarantino admits that the head criminologist, Gil Grissom (William Petersen), is his favorite TV character: "the best detective to come along since Columbo," he said. During filming, George Eads said that Tarantino’s presence on the set energized the entire cast and crew and that the experience was joyful, fun, and a pleasure to film.

Tarantino understood the characters and gave them each an opportunity to shine. This wasn’t just Nick's episode, though; Warrick Brown (Gary Dourdan), Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), Greg Sanders (Eric Szmanda), and Grissom were all brutally shaken by Nick’s kidnapping and delivered amazing performances, as well. Tarantino’s writing reached emotional depths that previous episodes in the season lacked and skated over to focus on the plot instead. In the finale, Warrick confesses to Catherine that he wouldn't have been able to survive being buried alive, admitting that he would've used the gun left at his side in the coffin to end his life. His vulnerability in this episode was completely devastating and incredibly moving.

"Grave Danger" Has Several Similarities to Quentin Tarantino's 'Kill Bill'

In the most obvious sense, the CSI episodes that Tarantino created are called "Grave Danger, Volumes 1 & 2," just like two of his own iconic films. Kill Bill: Volume 1 came out in 2003, while Kill Bill: Volume 2 came out in 2004; "Grave Danger" aired in 2005. The episodes include multiple explosions, gore, chainsaws, long monologues with heavy repetition, non-linear storytelling, and black-and-white hallucination scenes, which Tarantino is known for. The scenario of Nick being buried in a glass coffin is very reminiscent of Kill Bill Volume 2, where Uma Thurman’s character, The Bride, gets buried alive.

The similarities between "Grave Danger" and Kill Bill don’t end there, though. Both episodes feature black-and-white absurdist hallucination scenes, where Nick imagines himself getting an autopsy with his ribs cracked open with a chainsaw and all of his organs removed by the coroner, Dr. Robbins (Robert David Hall), while his father watches on. In addition, the non-linear storytelling throughout the episode—starting with present day with the first scene, then switching to "earlier that day" after Nick is kidnapped—has Tarantino written all over it.

This perfect blend of Tarantino’s exceptional directing and captivating storytelling by writer and showrunner, Anthony E. Zuiker, made these two episodes some of the best in the entire series, and definitely some of the most memorable. It's no surprise that Tarantino was nominated for the 2005 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for these episodes. The night it was released, "Grave Danger" was number one in the Nielsen ratings with an average of 35.15 million viewers, and TV Guide ranked the episode number 47 on its list of the 100 greatest episodes of television. If you're a fan of Tarantino and crime dramas, these episodes still hold up and are definitely worth watching.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

