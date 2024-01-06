The Big Picture CSI's "I-15 Murders" episode is based on the real-life serial killer Keith Hunter Jesperson, known as the "Happy Face Killer."

The episode follows the CSI team as they investigate a potential serial killer who leaves messages in bathroom stalls.

While the episode takes creative liberties, it draws inspiration from Jesperson's crimes and highlights the terrifying reality of serial killers.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation has given audiences some creepy serial killers over the years. The first serial killer featured on CSI was Paul Millander (Matt O'Toole), who appeared several times in the series' first two seasons. "The Miniature Killer" taunted the CSI team throughout Season 7, only revealing her identity in the final episode of the season. One of the most offensive serial killers was known as "The Strip Strangler," who stalked and tortured young women and posed them as pinup girls after strangling them to death. And this is just the tip of the iceberg. Over its fifteen seasons, CSI introduced viewers to twenty-nine different serial killers. One of the most terrifying came in Season 1, Episode 11. What made the "I-15 Murderer" so chilling is the fact that he is based on real-life serial killer Keith Hunter Jesperson, known as the "Happy Face Killer." Clearly, CSI likes their serial killer storylines.

And why not? Serial killers are fascinating. Disturbing and terrifying, yes, but fascinating nonetheless. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't want to know what makes a serial killer tick. There are countless books, movies, and television shows that discuss this very topic. Numerous documentaries and podcasts detail the disturbing facts of serial killers and their victims. It seems that audiences can't get enough of these spine-tingling tales. With so much real-life terror to draw on for inspiration, television writers don't have to look far to add blood-curdling drama to their shows. In this instance, real life is much more frightening than any work of fiction. This is precisely what CSI did in the Season 1 episode "I-15 Murders."

What is 'CSI's "I-15 Murders" Episode About?

In the CSI Season 1 Episode "I-15 Murders," Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) show up at a grocery store to investigate the disappearance of a middle-aged woman who had been shopping at the store. After discovering she likely made a trip to the bathroom to clean up after breaking a mustard jar, the CSI team finds a toilet stall door that has been scrubbed clean. At the lab, they find a message under a black light that reads, "I've killed five women. Catch me if you can?" With the help of a handwriting expert, they discover that the message was likely written by an uneducated woman who is left-handed.

Realizing they have a potential serial killer on their hands, Willows begins investigating other abductions and finds four other grocery store crime scenes, each with bathroom stall messages. In mapping out the locations of the crime scenes, they discover that the kidnappings all took place along Interstate 15. After finding a frozen body connected to one of the abductions, they realize that the killer is transporting his victims in a refrigerated truck. They detain a left-handed female truck driver, but when her handwriting sample isn't a match, the team knows they don't yet have their killer. Grissom realizes that female serial killers are pretty rare and suspects that the killer is male but has a devoted female companion willing to do anything for her partner. After some top-notch police work, the CSI team finds the refrigerated truck and apprehends the man responsible, along with his left-handed girlfriend, who is working as his accomplice.

The Happy Face Killer Influenced 'CSI's "I-15 Murders" Episode

The inspiration for this episode of CSI comes from the real-life serial killer Keith Hunter Jesperson, dubbed the "Happy Face Killer." Jesperson had a sad and lonely childhood filled with abuse and neglect. He showed early signs of violence in his enjoyment of torturing and killing animals. As an adult, he married and had a family of his own, and when his goal of joining the Royal Canadian Mounted Police didn't work out, he became an interstate truck driver instead.

Jesperson used the mobility of his job to kill without suspicion. As the name "Happy Face Killer" suggests, Jesperson wrote notes confessing to his murders and signed them with a smiley face. Jesperson wrote his first note on the bathroom wall of a truck stop and signed it with a happy face. When this didn't garner the attention he wanted, Jesperson began writing letters to media outlets and police departments confessing to the murders. It would seem he wanted to take credit where credit was due.

CSI's story is quite similar to Jesperson's own. The I-15 murderer was a truck driver who left notes at the scenes of his crimes, just like Jesperson. There were, of course, some differences between the two. Jesperson seemed desperate to get caught, as evidenced by his letters to news outlets and police stations. In an attempt to remain anonymous, the I-15 murderer had his girlfriend write the notes to cover up his identity. They also targeted different victims. Jesperson killed mostly transients and sex workers, while the CSI killer abducted trusting middle-aged women. And unlike the CSI version, Jesperson did not transport the bodies of his victims in a refrigerated truck. Still, the similarities are enough to make this particular killer incredibly terrifying.

'CSI' Knows Reality Makes for Riveting TV

While the horror and thriller genres may draw some inspiration from real-life crimes, most movies and TV shows in these categories are heavily fictionalized. Slasher films use over-the-top gore and jump-inducing surprises to give audiences the adrenaline rush they crave. Thrillers typically have a psychological element that plays with the viewers' emotions and pulls at insecurities and most profound, darkest fears. While real-life events inspire many films and shows in these genres, the oftentimes over-dramatized violence feels improbable, making it seem less scary.

The real scare factor comes from works of fiction firmly based in reality. This is something CSI has done on many occasions. In the Season 2 episode "Overload," a therapist's extreme techniques result in the death of a young boy. This episode is based on the real-life death of Candace Newmaker, who suffocated while undergoing re-birthing treatment during a therapy session. In the Season 6 episode "Shooting Stars," the CSI team investigates a cult suicide inspired by the Heaven's Gate cult. One of the most disturbing cases on CSI, involving the mysterious death of an infant and a bizarre ransom note, drew inspiration from the unsolved murder of JenBenét Ramsey. It seems that the scariest stories aren't fiction but are inspired by actual events. CSI has tapped into a lot of real cases over the years, but the killer behind the "I-15 Murders" remains one of the creepiest truth-based murderers ever featured on the series.

CSI is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

