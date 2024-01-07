The Big Picture CSI: Crime Scene Investigation's focus on forensic science revolutionized the police procedural genre, highlighting the use of DNA evidence.

Marg Helgenberger's portrayal of Catherine Willows made her the most relatable and captivating character, showcasing her immense talent as an actress.

Helgenberger's Catherine Willows is a strong example of women in scientific fields of study.

When CSI: Crime Scene Investigation premiered on CBS on October 6, 2000, the long-running crime thriller changed the police procedural genre forever. Instead of making interpersonal relationships the series' focus, CSI was all about forensic science. When the show premiered, using DNA evidence to prosecute criminals was a relatively new thing. In fact, the first case to ever use DNA in this way was in a rape-murder case in the UK in 1986. Needless to say, in the early 2000s, most people had no idea what was possible regarding DNA profiling. For a show that led with the forensics, it also did a phenomenal job crafting intriguing characters, particularly in graveyard shift CSI assistant supervisor Catherine Willows, played by the marvelous Marg Helgenberger.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation Series following an elite team of police forensic evidence investigation experts as they work their cases in Las Vegas, Nevada. Release Date October 6, 2000 Cast Ted Danson , Elisabeth Harnois , Elisabeth Shue , Robert David Hall , George Eads , Eric Szmanda , Wallace Langham , Jorja Fox Genres Action , Crime , Drama Seasons 15

Marg Helgenberger Made Catherine Willows Relatable on 'CSI'

The characters on CSI were not the stars of the show. Not really, anyway. Science always took the lead. Everything revolved around the evidence and the processing of the evidence. Think about all the scenes where the music intensifies, and a montage of scientific testing in dimly lit rooms reveals the truth of the crimes under investigation. Those scenes weren't about the characters but rather what the characters were doing. Obviously, as captivating as the forensics is, audiences wouldn't continue to watch if the characters weren't interesting themselves. Still, their lives always led back to the lab and the cases they worked on. You could barely distinguish one from the other. Though each character had unique components that made them individually compelling, the most relatable was Catherine Willows.

Catherine is a Las Vegas native, rare in Sin City, where many residents are transplants. She was raised by a single mother who worked as a cocktail waitress and showgirl. She has a complicated relationship with her father, a casino boss, who gets shot and dies in her arms. Catherine is divorced, and her strained relationship with her ex-husband creates problems while trying to co-parent their only child, Lindsey Willows. These details convey one crucial thing about Catherine: she has overcome many hardships and worked hard to get to where she is — she is a survivor.

Marg Helgenberger brought CSI's Catherine Willows to life impeccably. Helgenberger's flawless performance showcased the vividness of Catherine's character. In Season 3, Episode 15, "Lady Heather's Box," Helgenberger's raw emotion brought depth and vulnerability to her character, making this a stand-out episode within the series. In the episode, Catherine fights with her ex-husband, rescues her daughter from a car filled with water, and has to deal with the emotional aftermath of her ex-husband's murder. Other characters had traumas on the show, but Helgenberger tapped into her character's pain and anguish and showed viewers her humanity.

This isn't the only time Helgenberger stole the show with her passionate performance. In Season 7, Episode 2, "Built to Kill Part 2," Catherine wakes up after being drugged and sexually assaulted, endures her daughter's kidnapping and rescue, and holds her gunned-down father as he dies in her arms. It's Helgenberger's heartfelt performance that makes these moments believable and relatable. Though Catherine's problems are highly dramatized in the larger-than-life crime drama, Helgenberger's fiery intensity makes her the most captivating part of CSI.

Marg Helgenberger's Impact on 'CSI' Is Undeniable

Helgenberger's Catherine Willows is incredibly likable. She portrays the gutsy gumshoe with an affable earnestness that endears her to audiences. Many of the other characters on CSI are hard to relate to. Fans love Gil Grissom (William Petersen) for his mild-mannered, quiet intensity and impressive intellect, but he isn't the most charismatic character. Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), though tough as nails and incredibly astute, comes off as a bit aloof, making her a bit hard to warm up to. Warrick Brown (Gary Dourdan) is the strong, silent type who always seems to be brooding over something, and while Nick Stokes (George Eads) is highly personable, his deep empathy for victims causes his peers to question his ability to remain impartial, causing friction among the team. The one character who gets along with everyone is Catherine Willows.

Helgenberger is focused on bringing her character to life in the most authentic way possible. She even viewed an autopsy at the Clark County morgue when preparing for her role on CSI. In returning for CSI: Vegas, she tapped into her grief surrounding the loss of her mother and channeled that into her performance. Helgenberger is not afraid to make Willows a part of her life; that authenticity shows in every performance. Her character had become such a massive part of her life that she needed to step away for a while. On returning to the franchise in CSI: Vegas, Helgenberger remarked that it felt good to reprise a character that had been such an enormous part of her identity.

Helgenberger's Willows is a strong example of women in scientific fields of study. With a focus on forensics and, in particular, the inclusion of strong female characters throughout CSI's tenure, including Calleigh Duquesne (Emily Procter), Stella Bonasera (Melina Kanakaredes), Jo Danville (Sela Ward), and Dr. Avery Ryan (Patricia Arquette), to name a few, it's easy to see how CSI is a strong representation of women in science. And Marg Helgenberger started it all. Her portrayal of the quick-witted, street-smart sleuth will forever be one of the most outstanding dramatic performances in police procedural history.

