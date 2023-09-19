While there seems to have been a dozen spin-offs and reboots, the CSI franchise has spawned some incredible material. One of their greatest series to date is the CSI: Miami version. With an endlessly talented cast, it is no wonder some of these characters are all-time favorites.

Rounding out the cast with the likes of David Caruso, Emily Procter, Rory Cochrane, Kim Delaney, Rex Linn, and many others, this show was loaded with talent. Lasting ten seasons with over 200 episodes, it is truly a remarkable feat of entertainment and worth every second.

10 Rex Linn as Frank Tripp

A traditional Texas homicide detective, Frank Tripp regularly joins the team at crime scenes to assist with suspect interrogations and other aspects of crime scene investigation needs. He is typically quite sarcastic, but also incredibly effective in his approaches with investigations.

He is good friends with Horatio Caine, is divorced with three kids, and has a great working relationship with the CSI team. Rex Linn was a truly marvelous casting for this role, as he exudes an incredible police presence, as in his roles in The Salton Sea, Rush Hour, and Clear and Present Danger.

9 Megalyn Echikunwoke as Tara Price

While only present in a single season of the series, Tara Price made a lasting impact on the team and the show as a whole. She is the victim of a few silly pranks but accepts the tease in good fun. It is in her later appearances in the season that her true character comes out, and the audience's heart breaks for her.

As her time on the show progressed, we learned that she struggled with addiction and that she had stolen pain medication from the scene of an accident. Despite her good intentions and her enormous heart, she is unable to get the help she needs for her addiction, and Megalyn Echikunwoke as Price is arrested and forever removed from the team and the series.

8 Jonathan Togo as Ryan Wolfe

Joining the team in Season 3, Ryan Wolfe was a former patrol officer and was brought onto the team after the unfortunate death of Tim Speedle. Caine saw greatness in Wolfe and understood that his attention to detail would come in handy on the team.

With Jonathan Togo behind the character of Ryan Wolfe, it is no surprise just how truly beloved this character was. His talent is only paralleled by his career list of projects, including Mystic River, Judging Amy, Law & Order, and many others. His presence was a blessed one.

7 Kim Delaney as Megan Donner

Despite only making it through the first 10 episodes of the first season, Megan Donner was one of the two main characters as the series began. She was the Day Shift Assistant Supervisor for the crime lab of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

As a standalone character, Kim Delaney did incredible as Megan Donner. The issue, however, was that despite her amazing performance, the chemistry between her and David Caruso was not exactly what the producers would have hoped, which led to her early departure.

6 Khandi Alexander as Alexx Woods

Alexx Woods is a medical examiner who stayed with the series throughout its first six seasons and always brought an upbeat attitude to the team. She exhibits a great bedside manner with her patients and has the interesting quirk of talking to the corpses.

A mother herself, Woods would always approach her job with a motherly mentality. Always feeling like the victims were too young to die, Khandi Alexander brought such a beautiful joy and realness to this character, and she is the reason that Woods was such a beloved and adored character.

5 Adam Rodriguez as Eric Delko

Another one of the main characters to be consistent throughout the series was Eric Delko. He was a Level 3 Crime Scene Investigator who specialized in fingerprint and drug identification and served as an underwater recovery expert.

Despite a few tense moments of uncertainty in his life due to critical wounding, he always came out as a survivor and continued to show up as a reliable presence. Played by Adam Rodriguez, Delko was a wonderful constant to have on the series, and one of the best characters around.

4 Emily Procter as Calleigh Duquesne

One of the few characters who was present throughout the entire series was Calleigh Duquesne, one of the ballistics specialists from the team. She had a degree in physics and was totally fluent in Spanish. She was often referred to as “bullet girl” because of her ballistics area of expertise.

Brought to life by Emily Procter, Calleigh is a character of passion and immeasurable intellect. She is a strong woman and never lets the world take advantage of her. As the series ended, she showed even more of her heart by sharing her intent to adopt children in need of a good mother, which she truly and completely is and always will be.

3 David Caruso as Horatio Caine

Few characters are as recognizable as that of Horatio Caine. From his distinctive red hair, the cool and casual way he always pulled his sunglasses off, and the very specific way he would always dramatically tilt his head all played into the development of his endearing character.

The magnificent David Caruso led the crime lab as Lieutenant Caine for a decade. His matter-of-fact personality and attitude made him an exceptional leader. Despite some of the more difficult moments in the series, he always managed to demonstrate genuine leadership qualities and really exhibited what it meant to be a leader and not just a boss.

2 Eva LaRue as Natalia Boa Vista

Initially working as a DNA analyst on only cold or unsolved cases, Natalia Boa Vista soared to the depths of our hearts. She came from a troubled marriage, and quickly learned to help others in similar difficult situations. Tensions with her ex-husband caused numerous moments of anguish, but she overcame these struggles.

The sheer talent and grit brought to the character by Eva LaRue was truly remarkable. She really did give Natalia the depth that was necessary to demonstrate her resilience and resolve. Her attitude and heart for others are what made her one of the all-time favorites in the series.

1 Rory Cochrane as Tim Speedle

While his tenure on the show was not as long-lived as some of the other beloved characters, Tim Speedle was one of the most beloved characters on the show. Despite his death in Season 3 of the show, his memory is kept very much alive by the rest of the team for years to come.

Portrayed by the incredible Rory Cochrane, who might be most notably recognized from his parts in Dazed and Confused and Empire Records, Speedle left a lasting impression on fans. Despite his somewhat early departure from the series, he is consistently remembered as one of the best to grace the screen and will always be cherished.

