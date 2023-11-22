The Big Picture CSI: Miami uniquely utilized wardrobe and accessories, such as sunglasses, to add authenticity and style to the show's setting in the vibrant city of Miami.

The cinematography in CSI: Miami was particularly powerful, capturing the stunning scenery of Miami's beaches, architecture, and unique surroundings, elevating the show's storytelling.

Miami itself played a significant role in the franchise, acting as a character rather than just a backdrop. Its vibrancy and distinctiveness set it apart, making CSI: Miami a standout in the CSI franchise.

With almost 40 combined seasons, it's clear that the fan-favorite CSI franchise got a lot of things right. Audiences loved the gory crime details that became hallmarks of the procedural and the unique cast of characters ideally suited to their locations. Each series incorporated elements that tied them together, from theme songs courtesy of The Who to the use of similar forensics technology to solve crimes. However, each spin-off was unique, especially in portraying its namesake city.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation started it all. With a focus on gruesome crime scenes and detailed forensic analysis, this groundbreaking show changed the police procedural genre forever. It delivered high-intensity crime-solving, gory yet fascinating cases and an enigmatic cast of characters who paired perfectly with the baffling, oftentimes bizarre homicides depicted on the show. The show's creator, Anthony E. Zuiker, made the ideal choice in selecting Las Vegas as the backdrop for the mystifying murder investigations that anchored the show. With its flashy exterior and mysterious dark side, Vegas was ideally suited to the salacious storytelling that defined CSI. The often outlandish crimes would not have been possible anywhere else. But in a city known for debauchery of all kinds, Las Vegas made all things attainable.

With the success of CSI, the creators decided to apply the same template to a new city. There was a stroke of genius in selecting Miami as the following location in the lineup. From the shadowy corners of the Vegas strip, the new show emerged from the dark into the sun-soaked brilliance of South Florida's flashy flagship city. Instead of crime scenes muted and obscured by the inky underworld of Sin City, CSI: Miami exposed audiences to the stark reality and brutal honesty of daylight. CSI: New York brought the Big Apple to life with honesty and integrity, and Washington, D.C., made the perfect setting for CSI: Cyber. With a franchise that perfectly tailored its characters and storylines to each city, it's hard to say which city CSI did best, but the case remains strong for a clear winner: CSI: Miami.

Image via CBS CSI: Miami Follows the cases of the Miami-Dade Police Department's Crime Scene Investigation unit as they try to unveil the conditions behind mysterious deaths and crimes. Release Date September 23, 2002 Cast David Caruso, Emily Procter, Adam Rodriguez, Eva La Rue, Omar Benson Miller, Spencer List, Jonathan Togo, Rex Linn Genres Action, Crime, Drama Rating TV-14 Seasons 10 Creator Ann Donahue, Carol Mendelsohn, Anthony E. Zuiker

The 'CSI: Miami' Characters Fit the Vibe of the Magic City

One of the first things that set CSI: Miami apart is using wardrobe and accessories to add authenticity to the show's setting. It took place during the day shift, a departure from the midnight mischief of the original, to highlight the iconic flash and dazzle of the Miami scene. With all that sun, one accessory had to be spot-on: sunglasses. The sunglasses in CSI: Miami were almost their own character. They added dramatic effect and a bit of comedic relief to the deadpan one-liners that came to embody CSI: Miami, and in the sizzling tropical sun, they just made sense. Sunglasses have become so synonymous with CSI: Miami it is impossible to imagine a version of the show in which they don't exist. Talk about perfect product placement!

Though CSI: Miami's main character, Horatio "H" Caine (David Caruso), wore suits that didn't necessarily seem appropriate for the Miami humidity, they were an essential device for distinguishing the character as more of a police investigator and less of a scientist. Though his wardrobe wasn't exactly reminiscent of other Miami-based police procedurals (hello, '80s pastels of Miami Vice), his overall attitude and authority fit the Miami vibe flawlessly. Other characters, particularly Eric Delko (Adam Rodriguez), embodied the look of Miami with linen shirts and light-colored clothing. Even the police vehicles fit with Miami's flashiness. What could be more perfect than Miami-Dade Police rolling up to a crime scene, among the myriad exotic cars, in a Hummer? (Maybe a Ferrari Testarossa...?) It may not even remotely be based in reality, but it sure did look cool.

'CSI: Miami's Cinematography Elevates it Above Other Franchise Spin-Offs

Miami is known for authentic Cuban cuisine, flashy designer clothing, and luxury EVERYTHING. But it is also known for sparkling turquoise water and beautiful white sand beaches. With towering ocean-front condos and gorgeous glass Goliaths, the modern architecture of Miami is a stark contrast to the natural surroundings that are truly unique and spectacular to behold. With so much scenery to observe, the sweeping cinematography of CSI was especially powerful in adding to the storytelling of CSI: Miami. Sure, the overhead shots of the flashing lights of the Vegas Strip in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation were visually engaging, but nothing can compare to the spellbinding views of Miami. From beach sunsets and waterfront mansions to the gator-filled Everglades and iconic neighborhood scenes, the gorgeous cinematography embodied CSI: Miami in a way that elevated its position in the franchise.

Miami Acts as a Silent Character

Image via CBS Studios

The city of Miami played a role in the franchise in a way that made it more of a character in the show than a background setting. Because Miami holds so much vibrancy and intrigue and has a defined character, it stands independently in a way that the other franchise cities don't. Yes, New York is arguably its own persona as well, but each borough is unique, and the lack of cohesiveness makes it less identifiable as a stand-alone character in the CSI franchise. Miami, however, is a truly realized character in its own right.

Each series in the CSI franchise embraced its namesake city with complete dedication and gusto. From the neon lights of the Las Vegas strip to the bustling streets of New York, the franchise created storylines and crime scenes tailored to each city that distinguished each one and cemented the franchise as a fan-favorite in the police procedural genre. Each one was compelling and captivating, but CSI: Miami tapped into the enchantment of the Magic City in a way that took its location from a simple setting to an engrossing plot device that propelled the narrative forward. CSI: Miami will forever be distinguished in the franchise for its absolute embodiment of the bold South Florida beach town.

