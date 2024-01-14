The Big Picture The "Born to Kill" episode of CSI: Miami explores the myth of the "criminal gene" associated with XYY genetic abnormality.

The CSI: Miami team uncovers copycat killer after wrongly suspecting an original murderer with XYY syndrome. Genetics don't determine criminal behavior!

CSI: Miami highlights the harmful effects of labeling and stigmatizing individuals based on genetic anomalies.

The CSI franchise is all about the science, and CSI: Miami is no exception. Throughout its ten seasons, CSI: Miami introduced audiences to many unique cases and captivating forensic techniques to process evidence. CSI: Miami didn't have nearly as many serial killers on its roster as the twenty-nine who appeared on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, but one of the most unique serial killers ever featured in the franchise drew inspiration from a genetic anomaly that was wrongly dubbed the "criminal gene." In "Born to Kill," the CSI team discovers the identity of a prolific serial killer who marks his victims with a "Y" insignia, which relates to his genetic karyotype - XYY.

CSI: Miami Follows the cases of the Miami-Dade Police Department's Crime Scene Investigation unit as they try to unveil the conditions behind mysterious deaths and crimes. Release Date September 23, 2002 Creator Ann Donahue, Carol Mendelsohn, Anthony E. Zuiker Cast David Caruso , Emily Procter , Adam Rodriguez , Eva La Rue , Omar Benson Miller , Spencer List , Jonathan Togo , Rex Linn Main Genre Action Genres Action , Crime , Drama Rating TV-14 Seasons 10

What Is "Born to Kill" About?

"Born to Kill" was CSI: Miami's Season 5 finale. What better way to go out with a bang than to feature a serial killer supposedly predisposed to a life of crime? The episode opens in a Miami nightclub where beautiful people dance in neon lights. Shelley Seaver (Chelsey Crisp) and her roommate Alexis (Daniella Alonso) leave the club very early in the morning and plan to go to a beach club. When a handsome man on a motorcycle offers them a ride, Shelley says no, and Alexis says yes. The two plan to meet at the beach club, but when Shelley doesn't show up, Alexis heads home after rebuffing her mystery guy at the beach and finds Shelley bound, face-down on the floor, and stabbed to death.

When the CSI team arrives, medical examiner Alexx Woods (Khandi Alexander) reveals that there is a "Y" carved into Shelley's chest that the killer made postmortem. Alexx tells Horatio Caine (David Caruso) that the killer used two different knives on Shelley: one to stab her and one to carve the "Y" symbol. Calleigh Duquesne (Emily Procter) and Eric Delko (Adam Rodriguez) question Alexis, who takes them to the beach club to show them where she had been hanging out with the mystery motorcycle guy. She doesn't know his name, but he paid for bottle service. He also lost his temper when Alexis wouldn't sleep with him, and he threw an umbrella. Calleigh processes the umbrella for fingerprints in a cool forensic moment and finds several in perfect condition.

The team tracks Travis Peck (Taylor Handley) and brings him in for questioning. They discover the knife he is carrying is not a match for the murder weapon, so they let him go. Homicide detective Frank Tripp (Rex Linn) uses a special computer program to look for similar cases nationwide, showcasing another technologically advanced forensic technique. He comes up with three identical homicides in Boston, leading him to suspect they have a serial killer who has now made Miami their home. The lab discovers traces of red fish scales, and the CSI team heads to Mosquito Island, where they find Lucas Wade (Michael Kelly) cutting open fish with the possible murder weapon. With suspicious scratches on his face, they take him in for questioning and find that he slept with the victim but claimed he left her alive.

The 'CSI: Miami' Team Discovers the XYY Anomaly

Close

As the CSI team is processing Lucas Wade for evidence, they take DNA and discover he has a rare genetic abnormality known as XYY Syndrome. Delko remarks that the anomaly is known as the "criminal gene." The team is confident they have their killer, but while Lucas is in custody, another murder occurs, bearing the exact details as the others. When Alexx Woods examines the latest victim, a young mother whose little boy discovered her and found the murder weapon, she reveals that the "Y" emblem was made by a left-handed person this time, which is different from the others. They realize that they have a copycat on their hands.

The CSI team interviews Lucas's sister, Lindsay Wade (Monet Mazur), and learns that his childhood wasn't easy. She tells them that their parents branded him a bad seed after learning of his genetic condition. Calleigh, who knows that the XYY karyotype has no scientific backing regarding its link to criminal behavior and was debunked time and time again, realizes something must have happened to drive Lucas to murder. She discovers that Lucas and Lindsay had another sister who died falling down the stairs. It turns out that the children were sliding down the stairs, and she was pushed too hard by her sister Lindsay, and she died. It was an accident, but when their mother asked what happened, Lindsay blamed her brother Lucas, and because of his genetic condition, his parents believed it was him. He was branded a murderer before he had ever even done anything wrong. He was ostracized and mistreated at home, deprived of love and affection, and in the end, he became a killer.

'CSI: Miami' Debunks the "Criminal Gene" Myth

Image via CBS Studios

Several members of the CSI team comment about the XYY gene being linked to criminal behavior, and it is Calleigh Duquesne who explains that there is no scientific evidence to suggest that males born XYY have any more criminal tendencies than males born XY. In the 1960s and 1970s, researchers went looking for chromosomal anomalies in aggressive males housed in mental hospitals and prisons. The research claimed to show a correlation between violent tendencies and men who had the XYY karyotype. Still, in later examination, experts found the research to be highly flawed and much too small in sample size to provide any meaningful conclusion. However, news outlets ran with the stories and began referring to these individuals as "supermales" predisposed to criminal behavior. Though the studies were debunked, the media did not take the same interest in the truth, and the myth of the "criminal gene" persisted.

In the 1960s and 1970s, doctors commonly told parents that they would likely have trouble with their XYY boys and that there was a substantial likelihood of criminal behavior. Planting seeds of doubt in parents has incredibly harmful effects on their children. Many parents took any deviation from the norm as evidence of their child turning "bad" instead of seeing things for what they were — kids being kids. In CSI: Miami's "Born to Kill," a flashback shows the moment Lucas and Lindsay's sister dies and the aftermath of their mother's reaction to Lindsay blaming Lucas. She yells at him and tells him of course it was him; he is bad and was born that way. Lucas was not born to be a killer but was painted as one from an early age simply because of a genetic anomaly.

CSI: Miami took on nature vs. nurture by debunking a popular genetic argument used to explain criminal behavior. The reasons that compel someone to kill cannot be simplified to one thing. No one is born bad, but everyone is a product of their upbringing.

CSI: Miami is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

WATCH ON HULU