October is already a great month due to how the Halloween season kicks in completely, but it's about to get so much better thanks to Hulu. The streaming service has announced that seasons six through ten of CSI: Miami will be added to their catalog on October 1. Audiences will be able to enjoy their favorite cases from the acclaimed CBS spin-off from the comfort of their homes, more than a decade after the series came to a close.

CSI: Miami managed to stand out from other shows set in the franchise thanks to its charismatic characters and unique approach to solving cases. Horatio Caine (David Caruso) was the leader in charge of this capable team of detectives. The character was portrayed with a seriousness that allowed plenty of deadpan humor to be displayed on the show created by Anthony E. Zuiker and Ann Donahue. There's no denying that Caruso's performance as the sympathetic director of the Miami-Dade Crime Lab was one of the factors that kept the series on the air for so long.

The seasons of CSI: Miami that will be added to Hulu next month are some of the most interesting ones from the spin-off's entire run. By the time the sixth season premiered, Alexx Woods (Khandi Alexander) was growing tired of spending her life surrounded by so much death and despair. The brilliant Medical Examiner decided it was time to leave the team during this climatic season. As if that wasn't emotional enough for fans of the show, the sixth season of CSI: Miami also featured Horatio Caine being shot during the season finale, in what turned out to be one of the most thrilling cliffhangers of the entire program.

The Evolution of the 'CSI' Franchise

CSI: Miami went on to delight audiences during the course of ten seasons. While the show came to an end, it didn't mean that the entire franchise had to go down with it. The legacy of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation continued in the form of CSI: Cyber and CSI: Vegas. The first of these new titles was centered around the team led by Dr. Avery Ryan (Patricia Arquette), a deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The other project that kept the legacy of the franchise alive was a return to basics. CSI: Vegas featured William Petersen and Jorja Fox from the original series.

Seasons six through ten of CSI: Miami make their way to Hulu on October 1. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

CSI: Miami Follows the cases of the Miami-Dade Police Department's Crime Scene Investigation unit as they try to unveil the conditions behind mysterious deaths and crimes. Release Date September 23, 2002 Creator Ann Donahue, Carol Mendelsohn, Anthony E. Zuiker Cast David Caruso , Emily Procter , Adam Rodriguez , Eva La Rue , Omar Benson Miller , Spencer List , Jonathan Togo , Rex Linn Main Genre Action Seasons 10

