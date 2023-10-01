Following the success of police procedural CSI, network CBS launched multiple spinoffs, all set in different cities. Set in New York, CSI: NY was the second spinoff and third total show in the franchise, with the same premise as its predecessors, featuring a group of investigators using forensics to solve crimes, this time led by Detective Mac Taylor, played by Gary Sinise. It ran for nine seasons, from 2004 until 2013, and aired just under 200 episodes. It even had its own video game.

Over the years, CSI: NY delivered some great episodes, with compelling cases and formidable enemies. The best of them have high rankings on IMDb, all scoring above an 8, with some close to 9, with storylines involving the team's toughest, most memorable cases and cliffhanger endings leaving someone's life in the balance. As is often the case, some of the highest-ranking episodes are season finales, including the series finale itself.

10 "Vacation Getaway"

Season 6, Episode 23 (2010)

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

While Danny and Lindsay, played by Carmine Giovinazzo and Anna Belknap respectively, are vacationing with their young daughter, the other CSIs become concerned that the family is being targeted by convicted felon Shane Casey, played by Edward Furlong, after escaping police custody. “Vacation Getaway” is the finale of Season 6.

RELATED: 10 Best Cop Procedurals That Aren't 'Law and Order'

It’s not uncommon for the detectives or their families in police procedurals to be targeted, and “Vacation Getaway” is particularly tense with high stakes. The episode is a game of cat-and-mouse, and it also reveals Casey’s motivations, showing his more humane side.

9 "Uncertainty Rules"

Season 6, Episode 16 (2010)

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

A student is found wandering the streets drenched in blood and holding an axe after a night of celebrating his 21st birthday with his friends, who are found dead in a hotel room. The team must piece together the events of the evening.

“Uncertainty Rules” presented a compelling mystery for the team to unravel, especially as they had very little to go on. In addition to being an interesting story, the episode also showcases the team’s skill at solving difficult cases.

8 "Redemption"

Season 6, Episode 19 (2010)

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

Reggie, a prisoner who’s about to be executed, played by Harold Perrineau, requests that Hawkes, played by Hill Harper, be present, and Hawkes learns that the prisoner is his sister’s murderer. When a guard’s gun goes off and hits the controls for the cells, the prisoners riot, putting the prison on lockdown, and Hawkes ends up trapped in a cell block and forced to rely on his sister’s killer.

“Redemption” has some compelling twists and chaotic action, and it’s a fascinating character-centered story. Hawkes and Reggie are great to watch as they’re forced to work together, and Hawkes in particular gets some great moments to show his creativity at solving problems and getting out of tough situations.

7 "Hostage"

Season 4, Episode 21 (2008)

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

In the Season 4 finale, a bank manager is found dead in a vault during a robbery, but the robber is adamant he didn’t kill him and takes the entire bank hostage while Mac works to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, the rest of the team is stationed outside, warding off the media and working with hostage negotiators.

RELATED: Top 10 TV Female Detectives Who Can Solve Any Case

Hostage storylines are practically a staple of police procedurals now, and “Hostage” puts an interesting twist on it. It also ended on a high-stakes cliffhanger, with Mac trusting the robber only for the robber to turn his gun on Mac.

6 "Indelible"

Season 8, Episode 1 (2011)

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

Season 8 premiere “Indelible” acknowledges the 10th anniversary of the September 11th attacks with Mac and the team remembering specific moments—and it’s especially personal for Mac, whose wife was killed in the attacks. Meanwhile, the team investigates a bouncer’s death.

“Indelible” is a powerful and emotional episode, as the audience sees how the attacks affected each character, and it’s made all the more devastating by the fact that although these are fictional characters, the events were very real.

5 "Today Is Life"

Season 9, Episode 17 (2013)

IMDb Score: 8.3/10

After police are suspected of killing an unarmed Black man, tension is high as protestors take over the NYPD precinct and the team works fast to uncover the truth about what happened. “Today Is Life” was CSI: NY’s series finale.

Like many police procedurals, CSI occasionally touched on current events, and “Today Is Life” is a notable example. The episode was intense with some unexpected twists, and it was a fitting note to end on, leaving the team in a good place.

4 "Pay Up"

Season 5, Episode 25 (2009)

IMDb Score: 8.5/10

In the Season 5 finale, one investigator is killed and another seriously injured when a newspaper mogul’s son is kidnapped on his way to court to testify against his father to a grand jury. As the team gathers to honor their fallen colleague, shots ring out.

RELATED: CSI: 10 Saddest Character Exits, Ranked

“Pay Up” is a harrowing, action-packed episode that ends with a tense cliffhanger, as the aftermath of the shooting is left unknown—including the identity of the shooter and who may be injured. It was a fitting yet intense way to end the season.

3 "Death House"

Season 6, Episode 10 (2009)

IMDb Score: 8.5/10

In "Death House," the team investigates a mummified body in a booby-trapped luxury penthouse that has been closed for decades. Meanwhile, the people who found the body and alerted authorities are trapped inside, and because of the house’s dangers, their lives may be at stake.

“Death House” presents an interesting premise, one that’s fascinating to watch as the team navigates the house and its puzzles and traps. It also puts the team in danger as they investigate—and not in the typical fashion, where the threat is coming from people.

2 "Yahrzeit"

Season 5, Episode 22 (2009)

IMDb Score: 8.6/10

When a jewelry appraiser collapses and dies in the middle of an auction, the team’s investigation points them in the direction of a group of white supremacists, as well as items stolen from Holocaust survivors that are now being auctioned and, in the end, a Nazi war criminal posing as a Holocaust survivor. Ed Asner guest stars.

The nature of “Yahrzeit” makes it an unsettling episode—and one of the darkest of the series— but it also tells a compelling story with some surprising twists. Asner delivers a fantastic performance, as does Sinise, and the episode still manages to be timely years after it aired.

1 "Snow Day"

Season 3, Episode 24 (2007)

IMDb Score: 8.7/10

In the Season 3 finale, a drug lord and his crew head to the vault to reclaim their product after the largest drug bust in the city’s history, while Mac, Stella (Melina Kanakaredes) and Hawkes try to fight them off. Meanwhile, Adam (A.J. Buckley) and Danny are held hostage at the scene of the original bust.

The highest-rated episode of the series, “Snow Day” is tense and action-packed, with just about everyone in danger. It’s exciting to watch as it plays out, especially as the team does everything they can to fight back.

NEXT: The 25 Best and Most Unsettling Episodes of 'CSI'