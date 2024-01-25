The Big Picture Sara Sidle's character on CSI is known for her emotional detachment, but in "One Hit Wonder," her attachment to District Attorney Melissa Winters drives her actions.

Sara's determination to find the truth leads to her friend's arrest and a crushing betrayal.

In a rare moment of vulnerability, Sara reveals her sentimental side and connection to others, making her more relatable.

CBS's CSI: Crime Scene Investigation has always been about the evidence. The hit police procedural introduced audiences to a new kind of crime drama where forensics was king, and the characters were secondary. That isn't to say that the characters weren't interesting — quite the opposite, in fact. Each investigator added unique perspectives and helped drive the narrative, but the stories always came back to the details of the crimes. As fascinating as the gritty crime details were, audiences would have quickly lost interest if the characters weren't compelling. CSI introduced viewers to many captivating characters, but one that remained an enigma for much of the first few seasons is Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox). That all changed in Season 3, Episode 14, "One Hit Wonder," when Sara shows a little-seen side of herself, making her more relatable and likable.

Some CSI characters are more relatable than others by design. The details of Catherine Willows' (Marg Helgenberger) past are revealed quite quickly. She is a mother, something that is instantly relatable, and while she is divorced and has a strained relationship with her ex, it's clear that her priority is always her daughter. Gil Grissom's (William Petersen) calm, introspective demeanor reveals him to be detail-oriented and approachable. His eclectic interests in entomology and botany showcase his quirky, understated intelligence. Nick Stokes's (George Eads) affable smile and congenial personality reveal his trusting nature. Warrick Brown's (Gary Dourdan) pensive and sometimes brooding tendencies reveal him to be wary and questioning. Each character is relatable because details of their lives are revealed early in the series. However, little is known about Sara Sidle's past. Her closed-off nature distances her from the other characters as well as viewers, making her seem aloof. In "One Hit Wonder," Sara reveals herself to be a dedicated friend capable of great empathy and kindness. She also proves that sometimes the best intentions have devastating consequences.

What Is 'CSI's "One Hit Wonder" About?

The CSI episode "One Hit Wonder" showcases two distinct storylines. The entire CSI team, except for Sara, is working on a breaking-and-entering and attempted sexual assault. The case is connected to a dozen or more "Peeping Tom" incidents in one particular neighborhood of Las Vegas. The CSIs work the case, process the evidence, and catch their guy. While this happens, Sara Sidle is working on a separate case off the books. She is preparing to give testimony in a case being prosecuted by District Attorney Melissa Winters (Elizabeth Mitchell). Sara and Melissa become friends while working on the case together, and Melissa reveals to Sara that another attorney will be taking over for her because she is dying.

Sara and Melissa sit down to talk about what's going on. Melissa was shot in a home invasion a couple of years prior, and her husband was killed. Melissa was shot in the neck, and the bullet continued to travel through her body. The doctors couldn't operate at the time because it would have killed her. The bullet left her paralyzed from the waist down, confining her to a wheelchair. The bullet then caused an aneurysm, and now surgery is her only hope. She reveals to Sara that her chances of survival are not good. Sara, perceivably saddened by the news, asks Dr. Al Robbins (Robert David Hall) to explain the details of the surgery. He explains that the chances of survival are one in ten.

'CSI's Sara Sidle Works a Cold Case in "One Hit Wonder"

One of the defining attributes of Sara Sidle's character on CSI is her ability to stay emotionally detached from most of the cases she works. However, in "One Hit Wonder," her attachment to Melissa drives her actions. She goes to the hospital to see how the surgery went, and the doctor reveals that Melissa made it through. They were even able to remove the bullet. Sara is relieved that her friend survived, and she is determined to find out who is responsible for her near-death experience.

The doctor gives Sara the bullet that was removed from Melissa, and Sara takes it to the ballistics lab. She is working on this behind Grissom's back, using valuable resources, revealing just how personal this case has become. The bullet matches another bullet casing used in an armed robbery five months prior. Sara tracks down the perpetrator, who is in jail. She finds out that he was in prison five years before the current incident and that the prosecuting attorney was her friend, Melissa. Sara confronts the convict, positing that he went to Melissa's home because he was angry that she put him in jail. He then killed her husband, shot her, and left her for dead. He admits to going to Melissa's house, but no one was home, and he found the gun hidden under the coffee table. He took the gun, but he didn't kill anyone.

Sara Sidle Faces Betrayal in 'CSI's "One Hit Wonder"

The CSI episode "One Hit Wonder" appears wrapped up. Sara combs through evidence to find concrete proof of the convict's presence in Melissa's house and stumbles upon crime scene photographs. From the directionality of the blood drops, Sara realizes that Melissa's husband was lying down when he was shot. This contradicts the statement that Melissa gave the police at the time. Because Melissa seemed like a victim herself, the CSI working the case did not process her for gunshot residue. Had he done that, it would have revealed that it was Melissa who pulled the trigger and killed her husband.

Sara visits Melissa at the hospital. She is disappointed. In an attempt to help her friend, she has revealed the truth. Her friend is a murderer. Sara tells Melissa she knows what happened the night she was shot. She walks her through the evidence, and Melissa confesses. Sara is saddened. Not just because of her friend's betrayal, but also because Sara was determined to find the truth, and it led to her friend's arrest. Melissa tells Sara she believes in justice, and Sara realizes that Melissa didn't expect to survive the surgery. Melissa saw the surgery as her penance for killing her husband. She thought she would die on the operating table and things would be even. Instead, Sara delivers justice to Melissa in an unintended form.

The CSI episode "One Hit Wonder" is a turning point for Sara Sidle. She is a loyal friend, determined to find truth and justice. Unfortunately, the justice served was not what Sara had expected, and the betrayal was crushing. In a rare moment of vulnerability, Sara shares a story about finding a bag of what she thought was dirt under her brother's bed as a child. She showed their mother, and it turned out to be marijuana. In an attempt to do the right thing, she got her brother in serious trouble. Grissom says, "The best intentions are fraught with disappointment." At that moment of vulnerability, where Sara's actions inadvertently led to devastating consequences for her friend and, in another instance, her brother, Sara is utterly relatable. She reveals a deep sentimentality and connection to others, something rarely seen in her character. It is a defining moment for Sara Sidle's narrative in the CSI franchise.

