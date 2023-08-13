In the realm of crime-solving dramas, CSI has long been a long-standing favorite, captivating audiences with its riveting cases and multidimensional characters. Among these complex personas, some stand out for their heartrending stories that leave a lasting impact on viewers. This article will explore some of the saddest partings from beloved characters in the series.

From heartbreakingly tragic backstories to gut-wrenching personal struggles, the contenders on this list represent a diverse array of experiences that have resonated deeply with fans and have made it all the more difficult to see them go away.

10 Dave Hodges

Dave Hodges (Wallace Langham) was a trace evidence analyst for the Las Vegas crime lab. He was mostly known for his intelligence, wit, and eccentricities. Hodges's exit from CSI was somewhat controversial for many. In the season 15 episode "Signed, Sealed, Delivered," he was framed for faking evidence and forced to leave the lab.

Even though Dave managed to clear his name, he still chose to leave the lab to pursue growth elsewhere. Whatever the case, Dave was still a character near and dear to the fans.

9 Morgan Brody

Morgan Brody (Elisabeth Harnois) was a talented Crime Scene Investigator and a skilled hacker. She was the resident good-looking, fierce, and independent individual who wasn't afraid to stand up for what she thought was right.

Most thought her exit from the show was quite sudden, given the story behind her character and the rigorous plotline during seasons 13 and 14. The incident where she got abducted and eventually shot by Ellie after confronting the killer/abductor is the last time she served as a member of the force.

8 Captain Jim Brass

Captain Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) was the hallmark standard of what a law enforcement officer is supposed to be like. A fair and no no-nonsense cop, Jim was also fair and compassionate, which made him well-liked by the audience.

During the events of season 14, where he was shot and left to die, he retired from the police force after being discharged from the hospital. The team lost a fatherly figure, and the fans lost a commendable source of inspiration.

7 Greg Sanders

Greg Sanders (Eric Szmanda) was a talented CSI with lots of charisma and wit to expel. Being the resident fun guy made sure he shone through as the center of attention whenever he was present in a scene.

His bolstering personality and ability to blend in with others were central parts of the team's dynamic. He left the team in the season 15 finale to pursue a career as a DNA analyst at another firm.

6 Sofia Curtis

Sofia Curtis (Louise Lombard) was a former police detective who joined the CSI lab as the deputy chief. Her unique perspective on crime scenes made her a valuable asset to the CSI team.

Sofia's exit from the show was never fully explained. However, there have been rumors that she left the CSI team because she was unhappy with the direction of the writers.

5 Raymond Langston

Raymond Langston's (Laurence Fishburne) departure from CSI X remains one of the most heart-wrenching characters exits in the show's history. The team looked forward to his unique blend of intelligence and empathy during his tenure with them. Audiences were always vested in the intricate and emotional connections he made with the cases he worked on.

The deep-seated traumas from his past, combined with the relentless pursuit of justice, made him an exceptionally complex character. His ultimate decision to leave the CSI team was a poignant moment, as it signified a bittersweet resolution to his personal demons and a profound sense of loss for both his colleagues and the audience.

4 Sara Slide

Sara Slide (Jorja Fox) was a steadfast enforcement officer with utmost dedication toward her contributions in any case assigned to her. Over the years, audiences witnessed Sara's personal growth and resilience in the face of harrowing circumstances, making her an integral part of the CSI team's dynamic.

Sara parting ways with the team was a heart-wrenching moment for viewers who had gotten attached to her and the romantic plotline she had with Gil Grissom, the defacto protagonist of the show.

3 Nick Stokes

Nick Stokes (George Eads) stood out from the other characters because of his ability to connect with the victims and witnesses on an emotional level which yielded unexpected but much-needed results for the case.

Even though Nick's growth as a character was deeply appreciated by many, he eventually had to leave the team to pursue a job with the FBI in Washington.

2 Gil Grissom

Gil Grissom (William Petersen) was considered the brilliant and enigmatic leader of the CSI team and the defacto protagonist. His intellect and attention to detail were unmatched, and his iconic personality was unparalleled. Grissom's quiet demeanor and introspective nature added to his mystique, making him a compelling figure on screen.

Beyond his expertise in forensics, it was his profound sense of empathy and understanding of the human condition that resonated deeply with audiences. He eventually left the team to lead a solitary life and his legacy will always be remembered.

1 Warrick Brown

Warrick Brown's (Gary Dourdan) charisma and charm won the hearts of fans across the globe. His journey from a troubled past to a respected and invaluable member of the team made him all the more endearing. And his personal struggles and battles with addiction added layers of depth to his character.

He had by far the saddest exit from the show when tragedy struck in the ninth season, and he was murdered by the mobster Lou Gedda. Warrick was found shot in his car outside a diner, and despite the efforts of the CSI team to save him, he succumbed to his injuries, marking the saddest and most unforgettable moment of his character's exit from the show.

