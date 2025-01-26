With over 100 credits on his resume, Ted Danson has already created an illustrious career for himself. Danson has won 2 Emmys (for Cheers) and has stacked up an astounding 18 nominations since he made a home for himself on the small screen in the 1980s. He started out as heartthrob Sam Malone on Cheers but has since starred in a wide variety of projects, from Becker and Damages to Fargo and Curb Your Enthusiasm. And Danson shows no signs of slowing down, with some of the best reviews of his career attached to his roles in The Good Place and A Man on the Inside. With this many successful acting roles, you would think that Danson would feel confident taking on any part. However, Danson recently admitted that one of his past roles was actually extremely challenging for him.

'CSI' Was Ted Danson's Most Challenging Acting Role

Danson recently sat down with actor Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live) for an episode of his podcast, Where Everybody Knows Your Name. He asked Bayer if she'd ever be interested in taking on any dramatic roles, and she acknowledged that there might be some limits to what she would want to tackle. Danson then admitted that CSI was actually the "hardest thing" he did in his career. This is certainly surprising information since Danson played CSI D.B. Russell for five seasons of the hit CBS procedural drama from 2011 to 2015. He even reprised his role in CSI: Cyber (for another two seasons from 2015 to 2016), which means that Danson played this part for over 100 episodes of television. So, why didn't he love the gig?

Danson noted that while he loved the writers and the other actors involved with CSI (and the paycheck that went with the role), the acting "was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life, because there's no room for humor. And if you take any possibility of humor away, I'm dead meat. I'm horrible. I'm not good." While some fans of the series might disagree with Danson's assessment of his own skills, it makes sense that the role would feel like a pretty big departure for the normally comedic actor. With CSI, Danson wasn't really allowed to improvise or insert any humor at all, because "that would make people laugh and forget the information about the mystery that the audience wanted to have."

