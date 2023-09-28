At one time, CSI was the most popular show on TV, drawing millions of viewers each week—so it's no surprise that CBS has revisited to the series with a sequel. 20 years after CSI premiered and six years after it came to an end, it returned in 2021 with CSI: Vegas, the fifth series in the franchise overall. Like the original, it was set in Las Vegas and focused on crime-scene investigators using forensic science to examine evidence and solve crimes, this time featuring a mix of new investigators and familiar faces. It was intended to be a limited series, but after its success, CBS renewed it for more seasons.

Over the course of two seasons (so far), the team of CSI: Vegas has solved some compelling cases, even some personal ones with huge stakes. The best episodes of the series leave viewers guessing as the plot takes twists and turns, earning impressive ratings on IMDb.

10 "Let the Chips Fall"

Season 1, Episode 5 (2021)

IMDb Score: 7.4/10

Grissom, played by William Petersen, and Sara, played by Jorja Fox, make progress on their investigation into who framed Hodges, played by Wallace Langham, although they do not find the person behind it all. Meanwhile, a cargo plane lands on autopilot at an airport, and all of its passengers are dead with blood spattered everywhere.

“Let the Chips Fall” featured just one of a number of strange cases throughout CSI: Vegas, and a gory one at that. And as Grissom and Sara work towards clearing Hodges’ name, they’re only met with more obstacles, making the situation even more difficult.

9 "Legacy"

Season 1, Episode 1 (2021)

IMDb Score: 7.4/10

After Jim Brass is attacked, Grissom and Sara come out of retirement to work with a new CSI team, and the entire lab could be shut down—and the thousands of killers it’s discovered and put behind bars could be released.

“Legacy” kicked off CSI: Vegas with a solid start, introducing new characters and bringing back familiar faces for a high-stakes case that’s personal for some of the team and would be a storyline that ran for the duration of the season.

8 "Ashes, Ashes"

Season 2, Episode 15 (2023)

IMDb Score: 7.5/10

Max, played by Paula Newsome, receives a threatening note written in silver ink, prompting the team to find out who wrote it and how it’s related to their cases. Their original suspect is murdered herself, and in the end, the notes are revealed to be tied to a violent, twisted game of Assassin whose participants were being blackmailed.

The mystery of the silver notes ran over the course of a few episodes, and it was a compelling story arc that involved the whole team. “Ashes, Ashes” features some intense interrogation scenes as the team closes in on their suspect and his motive.

7 "We All Fall Down"

Season 2, Episode 16 (2023)

IMDb Score: 7.5/10

Medical examiner Sonya, played by Sara Amini, is exposed to a deadly poison, and the team rushes to find the antidote--as well as the Silver Ink killer, who is apparently targeting the team and is using Sonya as part of his plan.

“We All Fall Down” wraps up the storyline of the Silver Ink killer in an intense, high-stakes episode. Sonya’s reaction to the poison is difficult to watch, as she realizes what’s happening to her and writhes in pain, and the killer proved to be intelligent and ruthless.

6 "Honeymoon in Vegas"

Season 1, Episode 2 (2021)

IMDb Score: 7.5/10

Grissom and Sara get involved when Hodges is accused of tampering with evidence. Meanwhile, Max and the team work the case of a couple shot and killed on their wedding day before they could make it down the aisle.

“Honeymoon in Vegas” got the rebooted CSI off to a strong start with a plot that would carry on throughout the season, plus a tragic, compelling case that ended up having more to it than it originally seemed.

5 "Pipe Cleaner"

Season 1, Episode 8 (2021)

IMDb Score: 7.6/10

Days before Hodges’ trial, Sara and Grissom take advantage of a case to get close to Anson Wix’s forensic witness, with liquefied human remains found in a bathtub in the home of a convention-center owner. Meanwhile, although Max had been suspended, she used her time to her advantage.

In “Pipe Cleaner,” the team’s case and the overarching plot with Hodges come together as the season inches closer to its end. It's also a gruesome case—some of the remains were in the pipes leading from the bathtub drain, forcing the team to disassemble it to avoid losing any crucial evidence.

4 "Trinket"

Season 2, Episode 11 (2022)

IMDb Score: 7.7/10

When a young, nonverbal boy is found hiding in a stranger’s garage in “Trinket,” the team begins a search for his mother, who has disappeared. Meanwhile, Max receives a letter with strange symbols written in silver ink—and it looks familiar to Folsom, played by Matt Lauria, and Allie, played by Mandeep Dhillon.

The boy’s circumstances in “Trinket” are heartbreaking, but the episode has some tender moments as the team works to find out who he is and what happened to him. Beau, played by Lex Medlin, in particular shows he has a soft side and a big heart, despite doubting himself early on, and it pays off.

3 "Waiting in the Wings"

Season 1, Episode 9 (2021)

IMDb Score: 7.7/10

When sideshow performers are found burnt in a pit, the team investigates the people in their lives who had motive. Meanwhile, Hodges considers a plea deal as his criminal trial gets underway.

CSI’s original run focused on a different case each week, but with CSI: Vegas, the franchise introduced plots that ran throughout the season—in this case, the framing of Hodges. But the case of the week was also interesting, with a unique premise.

2 "Signed, Sealed, Delivered"

Season 1, Episode 10 (2021)

IMDb Score: 7.9/10

In the Season 1 finale, Hodges goes missing and is being held by Anson, who’s upset with the team for ruining his cases. Meanwhile, the team scrambles to find any evidence they can to locate Hodges, as well as clear his name and save the lab.

The CSI franchise often sees its investigators in danger, and “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” has high stakes not just for Hodges and the team personally but their careers, too. It’s also a nice sendoff for Grissom and Sara, as the two share a kiss at the end but don’t return the following season.

1 "The Promise"

Season 2, Episode 17 (2023)

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

After a diver finds the body of a girl killed 40 years prior at the bottom of Lake Mead, the team works to solve the decades-old cold case, and Max promises the girl’s mother she’ll find out what happened and get justice.

“The Promise” is ranked as the best episode in the series. It’s an emotional episode, as Max can’t help but get personally invested in the case. It’s also a compelling case with some unexpected and heartbreaking twists, and at its heart, it's an episode about the love between mother and child.

