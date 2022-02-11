She is the fifth original 'CSI' cast member to return to the franchise.

Big news for fans of the long-running CSI series. Marg Helgenberger, a fan-favorite star from the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, will return to the franchise to reprise her role as Catherine Willows in season two of CSI: Vegas.

Helgenberger will be a series regular in the second season and has a one-year deal with the series, joining returning series regular cast members Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, and Mandeep Dhillon. This is not CSI: Vegas' first time bringing back fan-favorite characters from the original series either. William Petersen and Jorja Fox, who both starred in the original CSI, both returned for Season 1 of the series, in addition to Wallace Langham and Paul Guilfoyle in a guest-starring capacity, and Helgenberger's casting continues the trend of incorporating fan-favorite characters along with new investigators.

The inclusion of series favorites alongside new stars is one of the new series' main draws, combining the familiar with the cutting edge. CSI: Vegas also features a new format for its returning characters, different from the original series' procedural format. The new series takes a more serialized approach, with cases having a more extended arc that extends beyond a single episode.

Helgenberger was a series lead and staple of the original series, playing opposite the philosophical and eccentric Petersen on CSI for twelve seasons. Her character was a fan favorite, a single mother and crime scene investigator who tackled some of the most gruesome crimes that Sin City could produce. Catherine Willows added a grounded perspective to counter Peterson's Gil Grissom, who often became caught up in his own intensely cerebral perspective.

Most recently, Helgenberger starred on the CBS drama series, All Rise, a courtroom drama that ran for two seasons. All Rise was later picked up by Oprah Winfrey's OWN network, but Helgenberger did not join the cast for the third season due to scheduling conflicts.

CSI: Vegas is produced by CBS Studios with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. The series is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O’Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz, who worked on the initial episode, and Cindy Chvatal executive produce.

