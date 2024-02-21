Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for CSI: Vegas Season 3.

CBS's CSI: Vegas is back for Season 3, and the fate of CSI Josh Folsom (Matt Lauria) remains in question. In the Season 3 opener, "The Reaper," Josh Folsom is arrested for the murder of Kahn Schefter (Shane Callahan), the man who murdered Josh's mother, Jeannette Folsom (Lolita Davidovich). There is a lot of evidence stacked against Josh, including motive, and the CSI team must put their preconceived notions aside and focus on where the forensics takes them.

'CSI: Vegas' Season 2 Ends With a Cliffhanger

In the CSI: Vegas Season 2 finale, "Dying Words," Josh learns that his mother, Jeannette, is helping to smuggle heroin and fentanyl into the country through an elaborate scheme involving hiding drugs inside slot machines at the Las Vegas airport. It appears as though Jeannette was suspected of skimming drugs, leading to her murder, along with the murder of her trafficking partner from China. Josh was taken off the case by his boss, Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), but he continued to investigate independently and even got his old friend Trey (Daniel di Tomasso) out of jail to help with the dirty work.

The CSI: Vegas Season 2 finale concludes with Josh and Trey hunting down drug trafficking intermediary Kahn Shefter and questioning him about the identity of Jeannette's murderer. Josh hangs blood bags behind Shefter and tells him he has sliced his artery and that he will bleed out unless pressure is applied to his wound. Blood leaks from the hidden bags and pools around the zip-tied Shefter, and in a moment of panic, he tells Josh and Trey that his boss, Rafael Tarquenio (Benito Martinez), is responsible. As Josh unties Shefter, he sees two scratch marks on his forearm that match the marks his mother would have made on her attacker, evidenced by the skin found under her nails. At that moment, he knew it was Shefter who stabbed his mother. As the episode ends, it's revealed that Shefter is dead, discarded in a dumpster, and the CSI team arrests their prime suspect, Josh Folsom.

'CSI: Vegas' Season 3 Opens with a Guilty Josh Folsom

CSI: Vegas' Season 3 opening episode, "The Reaper," does little to reveal the truth of Josh Folsom's involvement in the murder of Kahn Shefter. He says virtually nothing in the back of the squad car. He says little in police interviews, only encouraging his former colleagues to follow the evidence. Unfortunately for Josh, the evidence seems to be pointing right to him.

The CSI team discovers that Josh bailed his foster brother, Trey, out of jail. Josh does little to explain his behavior, leading to more questions than answers. Trey drives Rafael Tarquenio's car into a drug stash house that fronts as a frozen yogurt shop, hoping to encourage the CSIs to investigate Tarquenio. The CSIs continue to dig for answers surrounding the murder of Jeanette Folsom and her murderer, Kahn Shefter, at the hangar where Shefter was found, and they discover the box cutter that Josh left behind, along with a large area scrubbed clean with bleach. Things get even more convoluted when Trey is arrested, and he takes the blame for the murder, something that Josh denies. Max tells Josh he needs a lawyer before anything else is revealed.

'CSI: Vegas' Season 3 Hints at a Continuing Storyline for Catherine Willows

Throughout CSI: Vegas' Season 3 opener, Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) reveals that she has known Rafael Tarquenio for a few years prior. Little is known about the years Willows spent away from the crime lab, but her run-in with Tarquenio points to a much bigger story. Willows bears a scar on her arm that she tells the others is the result of some altercation with Tarquenio. When asked about her connection to Tarquenio, Willows coincidentally finds evidence and manages to avoid the topic. Willows then arrives at Tarquenio's house with a warrant to search the premises for anything that will tie him to the stash house they found. Tarquenio greets Catherine by asking about her arm, indicating that whatever happened between them is just as memorable for him.

More evidence mounts against Josh Folsom in CSI: Vegas' Season 3 opener when Rafael Tarquenio summons Willows and Max back to his home to collect some new evidence. He reveals that his surveillance cameras from the airport hangar caught Josh, Trey, and Shefter arriving and later leaving the hangar with an unwilling Shefter bound. Willows comments that Tarquenio could have just sent over the video footage, but his insistence that she collect the evidence in person hints at his desire to inconvenience her. He also mentions that she harassed his family, clearly referring to a previous incident, and he sees this as some sort of payback.

'CSI: Vegas' Season 3 Premiere Reveals Josh Folsom's Truth

In CSI: Vegas' "The Reaper," the real cause of Kahn Shefter's death reveals an exciting twist. He died of a massive brain hemorrhage, which the medical examiner believes was stress-induced. They assume torture is the culprit, though the marks on Shefter's body were made postmortem. The medical examiner also discovered that Shefter dislocated both shoulders. With no bruising, it appears as though he dislocated them himself, likely while writhing in pain while tied to a chair.

The CSI team returns to the stash house to look for chemical compounds that match those in the dumpster and discovers a Carolina Reaper pepper stem. CSI team lead Allie Rajan (Mandeep Dhillon) gets an idea to distill a batch of Carolina Reapers down to pure capsaicin, a compound that can be deadly in large quantities. With no capsaicin in Kahn's stomach, they discover under blacklight that he was injected with the killer compound. The neurotoxin caused a hemorrhagic stroke, and the pain from the capsaicin coursing through his body caused Kahn to dislocate his shoulders. The pepper derivative leads the team back to Tarquenio's house, where his nephew Zach was previously observed eating spicy food. When the team finds chemical evidence, as well as the chair Shefter was tied to, Rafael gives up his nephew, and Zach confesses that he acted alone in killing Shefter.

CSI: Vegas's "The Reaper" reveals Josh Folsom's innocence but leaves a lot of questions about his future. Max tells Josh that his fate is not up to her, and even if it was, she isn't sure she would want to keep him around. It's clear that Max feels betrayed by Josh, and any trust they had between them is gone. Josh may be exonerated for murder, but his ordeal is not over. With Josh's future in the Las Vegas crime lab uncertain and Catherine Willows's likely future showdown with Rafael Tarquenio, the CSI: Vegas Season 3 opener sets the scene for a compelling upcoming season for the fan-favorite franchise.

CSI: Vegas is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

