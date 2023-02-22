CBS has announced the renewal of CSI: Vegas for a third season after the success of the first two seasons. CSI: Vegas joins other CBS season renewals such as NCIS which was renewed for Season 21, and NCIS: Hawai’i which was renewed for a third season.

CSI is an acronym for Crime Scene Investigation, and like the name suggests, CSI: Vegas is a procedural forensic crime drama that follows a group of crime scene investigators as they use science-based investigations to solve murder cases. CSI: Vegas is a sequel series to its CBS original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Like its predecessor, CSI: Vegas focuses on solving murder cases, but uses a serialized theme with the cases while having extended arcs that spills over to multiple episodes, different from CSI’s episodic formula, which had the forensic specialists solve murder cases, episode by episode.

Another interesting thing about the crime drama is that it blends old characters from CSI with new faces. The series began with the return of cast members like Jorja Fox as Sarah Sidle, William Petersen as Gil Grissom, Paul Guilfoyle as Detective Jim Brass, and season 2 added another familiar face with Marg Helgenberger returning as Cathrine Willows. Helgenberger returned to season 2 as a series regular with a one-year deal. Other cast members include Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, and more. Aside from CSI: Vegas, the success of CSI also gave way to spin-off shows like CSI: Miami with 10 seasons, CSI: NY with nine seasons, and CSI: Cyber with two seasons.

CSI: Vegas is produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. The series is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. The executive producers include Jerry Bruckheimer, Jason Tracey, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Ann Donahue, Carol Mendelsohn, Craig O’Neill, Cindy Chvatal, William Petersen, Steven H. Kram and Steven H. Blume.

CSI: Vegas season three renewal announcement comes after CBS renewed other popular drama series such as Fire Country, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, Bob Hearts Abishola, So Help Me Todd, The Neighborhood, and Young Sheldon. It also follows the CBS series order for the Justin Hartley drama The Never Game. In addition, the studio also announced the renewals of its unscripted shows such as Survivor, Tough As Nails, and The Amazing Race.

