The Big Picture Fans will be left hanging with a boatload of cliffhangers in the CSI: Vegas finale, thanks to CBS's cancellation decision.

Maxine's fate is uncertain as danger escalates in the tech lab, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats for the finale.

Despite the cancellation, audiences can expect resolution on tech lab secrets and personal/professional loose ends in the finale.

CBS called the shots, but it’s the fans who will take the hit, as CSI: Vegas star Paula Newsome told TVLine that there will “definitely” be a boatload of cliffhangers following the show’s series finale on Sunday. After just three seasons, the CSI off-shoot was canned by the network back in April when it was already far too late for the creative team to scramble their way to a tidy conclusion. It seems those behind the series were fully planning on a Season 4 renewal, something that the numbers pointed to as viewership was up by 4% during Season 2. Unfortunately, CSI: Vegas was still the network’s lowest-ranking show and was cut from the slate alongside the other crime procedural, NCIS: Hawai’i.

While Newsome doesn’t get specific about what plot points or characters will be caught up in the cliffhanger tornado, there’s a good chance that her Maxine may be one of them. Last week, the final moments saw Maxine and Chris (Jay Lee) hot on the trail of Truman Thomas’ (Owain Yeoman) tech lab filled with all the things you’d expect a spooky mega-millionaire AI-obsessed tech entrepreneur to have. The pair’s cover is blown and audiences watched as Chris succumbed to a whiff of poisonous gas that was tossed in the team’s direction, with Maxine caught up in a danger of her own with a gun pointed to the back of her head. Teasing the next moments for her character, Newsome said,

“It’s not often when she’s actually in a place like this. You take on a job like this, you have to expect there to be a certain amount of danger, but when you wake up in the morning you wouldn’t expect you’d have to deal with it yourself, or look at one of your employees [possibly dying]. So yeah, it’s a bit of a noodle.”

What Can Audiences Expect From The ‘CSI: Vegas’ Finale?

While fans will undoubtedly be left hanging, Newsome says there are some things they will learn, particularly about the tech lab: “There’s so much more to be seen, there’s so much more to know… It’s a scary situation, this AI thing, the stuff that we get to see Max deal with.” The actress adds that there will also be personal and professional loose ends tied up, adding, “There will be a bit of a resolution between Max and Joshua (Matt Lauria)”.

Along with CSI: Vegas and NCIS: Hawai’i, CBS also cut ties with its long-running Blue Bloods and So Help Me Todd. The series finale of CSI: Vegas arrives on CBS this Sunday at 10/9c. You can get caught up with all three seasons as they’re now streaming on Paramount+.