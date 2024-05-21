The Big Picture CSI: Vegas was cancelled by CBS despite strong ratings and viewership for its final episode.

Several other CBS shows, including NCIS: Hawai'i, were also cancelled.

Fans can look forward to a docuseries of CSI: Miami titled The Real CSI: Miami.

Sin City has officially hit the jackpot. TV Line reports that CSI: Vegas has ended on a high after it was announced that it was cancelled. The unplanned series finale aired on Sunday night, where the audience rose by 16% to deliver a series high of 4.8 million total viewers. The series finale has left the fans with a cliffhanger. CBS cancelled CSI: Vegas despite a solid performance in ratings and viewership. Although it drew over 6 million viewers and ranked 21st in linear Nielson viewership, that was not enough to save them from cancellation. CSI: Vegas was among the lesser-watched CBS dramas, and was one of the first in line for the chopping block.

CSI: Vegas was not the only show CBS brought to a premature end. The first female-led NCIS franchise NCIS: Hawaii could not escape the chopping block even after respectable ratings. The Skylar Austin-led series So Help Me Todd was cancelled after two seasons. Thankfully, fans can still tune into new NCIS chapters, as CBS made room for the 2024/2025 season.

CSI: Vegas starred Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Ariana Guerra, Jay Lee, Lex Medlin, and Marg Helgenberger. Jorja Fox and William Peterson also appeared as Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom, and Peterson executive-produced the series. Jason Tracey developed the series and executive produced the series with CSI creator Anthony Zuiker. Jerry Bruckheimer, Cynthia Chvatal, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Craig S. O’Neill, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, and Uta Briesewitz also serve as executive producers.

What Is The Future Of 'CSI'?

Image via CBS Studios

CSI has been a staple of CBS and TV for two decades. CSI: Crime Scene Investigation premiered in 2000, and it quickly grew to become one of the most recognized programs on TV. The CSI empire grew, with the release of CSI: Miami, CSI: New York and CSI: Cyber.

But CSI fans, particularly fans of CSI: Miami, were recently blessed with the news that a docuseries of CSI: Miami is in the works. Titled The Real CSI: Miami, this is a docuseries that will explore real-world crimes and the forensic science team that helped solve them. CSI creators and CSI: Vegas producers Zuiker and Bruckheimer will produce the series alongside Magical Elves. The Real CSI: Miami gives fans the opportunities to see the real forensic science team in action, compared to their beloved CSI agents that they see on the screen.

CSI: Miami already concluded over a decade ago. However, fans can stay updated with The Real CSI: Miami docuseries. As for CSI: Vegas, there are currently no plans for renewal.

You can watch all episodes of CSI: Vegas on Paramount+.

CSI: Vegas Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. Release Date October 6, 2021 Creator Jason Tracey Cast William Petersen , Jorja Fox , Wallace Langham , Paula Newsome , Mel Rodriguez Main Genre Crime Seasons 3

