Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle work to uncover CSI corruption and clear their names in the new revival series.

CBS has just released a new trailer for its highly anticipated CSI revival, CSI: Vegas. Reuniting much of the cast that made the original series a hit, the new series brings the team back together to take on a case unlike any they've seen before.

The new trailer lays out the stakes in no uncertain terms: new evidence suggests decades of corruption within the Las Vegas crime lab, calling into question every case they handled over the past twenty years. That's obviously world-shaking news to former CSI chief Gil Grissom, played by William Petersen, as well as longtime confidant and teammate Sara Sidle, played by Jorja Fox. But it also spells trouble for Paula Newsome’s Maxine Roby, the new head of the forensics team, who must fight to clear the department's reputation before thousands of criminals are set free.

It's a hell of a hook, delivered with the gritty flair that made the original series such a sensation. Executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer is returning, as well, bringing with him additional crime show experience from series like Hightown, L.A.'s Finest, and Training Day, CBS's adaptation of the 2001 Oscar-winning film. "I'm excited to be bringing back the 'CSI' franchise to all our fans who have been so loyal to us for all these years," Bruckheimer revealed in the first trailer for the revival. "And to be back in Las Vegas where it all started over 20 years ago makes it even more special." Elementary executive producer Jason Tracey will serve as executive producer and showrunner, with Westworld director Uta Briesewitz directing and executive producing the first episode.

Paul Guilfoyle is also returning as Captain Jim Brass, an NVPD's homicide detective and former CSI supervisor. Wallace Langham will reprise his role as lab technician David Hodges. They'll be joined by a new cast, including Matt Luria, Mandeep Dhillon, Wallace Langham, Jamie McShane, and Mel Rodriguez.

CSI: Vegas premieres October 6 at 10 pm on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Check out the trailer below:

