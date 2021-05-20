The first trailer for CSI: Vegas takes us behind-the-scenes on the revival series of the most-watched drama in television history. It’s been more than a year since CBS started to discuss a CSI revival with the initial creative team, but this is the first look at the upcoming sequel series, which will bring back several original cast members.

The trailer features executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer saying that CBS has been thinking about bringing CSI back for a long time, underlining that, since this is one of the most popular show’s in television history, there’s really no argument against a revival. Executive producer Jason Tracey adds that, in the revival season, they are “going to go deeper and showcase some of what’s new in criminal forensics.” William Petersen, who’ll be back as Gil Grissom, also points out that “the way we [CSI crew] solved crimes twenty years ago is a lot different than the way they [criminal forensics] solve crimes now”, and that the show will adapt to this “new world”.

As for Jorja Fox, who returns as Sara Sidle, the actress says that “being back for CSI is more exciting than what I thought it was going to be.” Fox also teases the new series setting, in which Sara meets a new generation of forensics. The new forensics team is lead by Paula Newsome’s Maxine Roby, who says that they “get to incorporate all that science that takes us into the truth.” Matt Lauria, who plays one of the new forensics specialists, let us know the drama series will be back in full capacity, with a “massive cliffhanger” at the end of the very first episode.

CSI: Vegas is a sequel to the original CSI, which ran for fifteen seasons between 2000 and 2015. Paul Guilfoyle will be reprising the role of Detective Jim Brass, Wallace Langham comes back as David Hodges, and the cast newcomers also includes Jamie McShane as civil attorney Anson Wix, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon. Described as a “new chapter” in the franchise, the revival will premiere as a whole new drama, capable of extending for multiple seasons.

CSI: Vegas will premiere this Fall on CBS. Check the new trailer below.

