CT reflects on his personal growth throughout his time on reality television, admitting to past mistakes and regrets.

CT's love story with Diem Brown remains a memorable and impactful part of his journey on The Challenge .

After almost two decades, fans of CT Tamburello saw the growth of a man, from a troublemaker on The Real World: Paris, to a heartbreaking romance, to a family man fighting, to be TheChallenge champion. In the new documentary series The Challenge: Home Turf, viewers were granted new vantages of this authentic man. CT is having a fabulous moment as his time on reality television continues to shine.

In the 8 part series currently airing on YouTube and the MTV website, The Challenge: Home Turf chronicles the lives of some of The Challenge's biggest names. It's an authentic peek into the person viewers see on their screens. Through intimate and revealing interviews, viewers of The Challenge are brought to their hometowns as they share what makes the person we've seen on TV. To kick off the series, MTV smartly opted to bring us into the life of CT Tamburello. The documentary gives CT the reign to discuss his journey through reality television and beyond.

'The Challenge: Home Turf' Shows CT Tamburello's Incredible Personal Growth

CT Tamburello was welcomed into the world of reality television when he was cast on the legendary Bunim Murray show The Real World. He appeared in the thirteenth season, The Real World: Paris. In The Challenge: Home Turf, CT shares that when he auditioned and received a callback for the show, flying to Los Angeles was the furthest he had been from home. Little did he know he'd be off to Paris to document his life. Growing up in Charlestown in Boston, CT shared that as the middle child of three, he had a rough upbringing. Throughout The Challenge: Home Turf, CT took viewers on a tour of where he grew up, rather than what remains as his old home was being torn down. He even had his father and sister show viewers photos of CT as a child.

The kid who grew up looked for a chance out and The Real World: Paris was his chance. CT shared that he had the opportunity to pick his appearance in either The Real World or Road Rules and ultimately chose The Real World as he didn't want to be stuck in a van. His decision set the course for the rest of his career. The Real World: Paris is, as CT puts it, considered part of the golden age of The Real World. While viewers believed that the housemates lived a fabulous life in Paris, CT shared they were a 40-minute train ride away from the city. While in Paris, CT had a secret life. Such a secret life that he almost moved to Paris with his secret girlfriend. Thankfully, he decided to take a chance on an appearance on The Challenge, and the rest is history!

At first, CT didn't know much about The Challenge and viewed it more as a vacation. For many challengers at the time, they would compete and return to their regular jobs. But for CT, he managed to find a way to make The Challenge his career. Throughout The Challenge: Home Turf, CT used the documentary to relive the highlights of his time on the program while reflecting on some of his major decisions and big moments. The show showcased his bad-boy attitude and how much of a terror he used to be. One of his first regrets was the incident during The Challenge: Gauntlet III. As viewers will remember, CT and the Veterans team had a strong lead in the final challenge, but fellow Vet Eric "Big Easy" Banks passed out. Since the team was chained together, they decided to leave him and move forward. As the rules stated, they needed to finish as a team, and thus ultimately gave the victory to the rookie team. CT admitted that this was a selfish move driven by money and, looking back, would have selected friendship at that moment. His persona was very aggressive on television. When he was paired with his former The Real World: Paris roommate Adam King, they had a very tumultuous relationship. He believed Adam was afraid of him lashing out for making a mistake. CT even mentioned regretting how he treated future partners, including The Challenge legend Veronica Portillo on The Challenge: Final Reckoning and Big T during The Challenge: Double Agents, when he rudely swapped partners. The Challenge: Home Turf shows how CT is more than the goon on TV. He has softened as a person and realized the errors of his ways.

For CT, his appearance in The Challenge: The Duel was the game changer. This was the season he met Diem Brown. The love story between CT and Diem was one of the most memorable storylines the series has ever featured. The two fell in love during The Duel and their bond grew season after season. When Diem passed away from ovarian cancer in 2014, CT made a special appearance on The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines alongside Diem's bloodline, her sister Faith Brown. The show paid homage to Diem by having them partake in a challenge over a mud pit, in honor of Diem's brave moment removing her wig during The Duel. CT shared an anecdote about how he thought Diem just didn't like to wash her hair and thus was wearing a wig. Watching CT light up as he discussed how love truly never dies. The smile and brightness he displayed when he shared his regret for not kissing Diem during a mission during The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II. This would mark Diem's final appearance before her untimely death. But what remained clear through The Challenge: Home Turf is that Diem has truly made an everlasting impact on CT.

CT Tamburello is More Than the Goon Seen on 'The Challenge'

The Challenge host TJ Lavin has notoriously said about CT that he is "the most intimidating player they have ever had on The Challenge."The Challenge: Home Turf served almost as a highlight reel of CT's biggest and best moments during his career on the program. CT had taken some pauses during his tenure on The Challenge, but nothing will ever beat his cameo appearance during an elimination challenge on The Challenge: Cutthroat. He was tasked to take on Johnny Bananas, another face of the series. Bananas was no match for CT who ultimately carried him like a backpack to the finish. This was the first time that the duo battled head-to-head. And it certainly would not be the last. CT claimed that he came from a generation of The Challenge where they wanted to avoid elimination. But after seeing him carry another human like a backpack, when TJ implemented a twist in the game where players had to win an elimination challenge to race in the finals, it was clear why no one ever wanted to face CT in elimination.

While The Challenge had often made CT out to be a goon or a meathead, his passion and competitive drive to win propelled him to be one of the most iconic Challengers in the franchise's history. Of his 22 memorable appearances on The Challenge, CT has made 12 final challenges with six wins, two coming from the spin-off The Challenge: Champs vs Stars. He was forced to work with long-time veteran Wes Bergmann on The Challenge: Rivals. The duo put aside their differences to allow CT his first victory on the program. This was a turning point for his character. He knew winning could happen and allowed him to be in control of his game rather than the game getting the best of him. When he returned for The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions, he began his "dad bod" era and explained that other competitors viewed him differently. He noted that the way other competitors see the game has changed. They are focused on money. He was always there to have a good time and that mentality clearly helped him in the long run. He clearly became a changed man as on his last appearance on The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies, he ended up giving the other finalists part of his winning prize cut. The growth arc is clear! Johnny Bananas would never! Just ask his actual Challenge partner Sarah Rice.

Is CT Tamburello retired from The Challenge? It seems so, but never say never! If his current appearance on Season 2 of The Traitors is any indicator, CT loves a challenge! CT explained he was ready to start another chapter of his life. The Challenge: Home Turf ended with CT sharing, "One thing I've learned over the years is when you think you have all the answers, life is going to go and change all the questions. So just roll with it and try to enjoy yourself." Nothing could define CT and his journey on reality television.

The Challenge: Home Turf is currently available to stream on Youtube. The Challenge airs on MTV.

