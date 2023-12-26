The Big Picture Jonas Govaerts's 'Cub' is a brutally original and terrifying slasher film with impressive child actors and a clear identity.

The movie takes a big risk by making kids the protagonists, exploring a Lord of the Flies-like dynamic and examining bullying and animalistic behavior.

Govaerts demonstrates his knowledge and affection for horror cinema with in-jokes and nods to other famous backwood horror movies, but 'Cub' brings something new to the genre with its European and visually distinct style.

Jonas Govaerts's Cub (or Welp) might just be the nastiest backwoods slasher to come creeping out of Belgium since The Ordeal by Fabrice Du Welz traumatized moviegoers in 2004. In Govaert's 2014 directorial debut, a group of unfortunate cub scouts find themselves in the crosshairs of a demented father/son duo with a proclivity for corpse hoarding and hunting humans in the French countryside. Viewers expecting a slasher flick in a similar vein to Friday the 13th need to look elsewhere. Govaerts’s Cub is a brutally original movie with a clear identity. Yes, there are a ton of little nods to Sleepaway Camp, The Final Terror, and Just Before Dawn scattered throughout, but Cub’s direction and writing are a cut above these films. The director never resorts to the tactics we’ve come to expect from these slashers. The first thing that marks a significant departure is that he populates his movie almost entirely with a cast made up of impressive child actors. He forgoes the ingredients viewers normally denote with backwoods, teen-centric horror films – Cub is anything but a morality play and deftly avoids the rules characters in similar properties live and die by. You have been warned.

What Is ‘Cub’ About?

Sam (Maurice Luijten) is a 12-year-old cub scout with an overactive imagination and is a magnet for trouble. Peter (Stef Aerts) and Kris (Titus De Voodgt) are the camp leaders who tell the scouts a story: Mysterious events are taking place in the area where they plan on camping. Local villagers are attributing it to a creature of folklore known as Kai, who changes into a werewolf at night. The kids largely seem unfazed by the hearsay of strangers and these alleged supernatural events. The aerial shots follow the van as it drives down a serpentine road through the woods, subtly channeling Deliverance. Sam is routinely mocked by the other scouts, beaten up, deprived of food, called a liar, and even chased by a dog. Their behavior isolates Sam and a feral boy in the woods starts to watch him, sneaking into his tent while he sleeps, watching him dig the camp shit-pit and camouflaging himself in a visually impressive treehouse. Sam isn't the only one under observation. Their presence at the campsite has triggered an underground alarm system and the man monitoring it has caught the scent of cub blood. Sam finally meets the mysterious Kai (Gill Eeckelaert), a boy who has regressed to a feral state, and Sam flees. Kai’s idea of bonding with Sam involves a doggy death, which lands Sam in even more trouble with his camp leader. Kai isn’t the only feral person in the woods though – and when they attract the attention of the poacher (Jan Hammenecker), it raises the possibility that nobody will make it out of the woods alive.

‘Cub’ Takes a Big Risk Making Kids the Protagonists

Govaerts took a big gamble making kids the protagonists in Cub and the risk paid off. Govaerts utilizes horror as a device to explore a Lord of the Flies-like dynamic between Sam and Kai and examine bullying and how quickly we can devolve into an animalistic state if pushed to the margins. The natural dialogue and acting of the child actors make the movie a genuinely terrifying watch. The boys talk and behave exactly how you’d expect them to in this scenario. It affects us when a character can die at any moment and we spend nearly an hour with these kids before the hunting/killing even begins. Horror is always more effective when we grow to like the people on-screen right before they end up on the receiving end of a nasty trap.

The inclusion of children in a bleak narrative isn't the only reason it stands out from other woods-based slasher movies. As previously mentioned, Cub shares a tone and certain nihilistic flourishes with The Ordeal. The location is utterly vital to the movie's grim trajectory, but overall, it never borrows from other cinematic (mainly American) sources to induce shock or fear in the viewer. Govaerts's grim tone remains consistent throughout with a constant permeating dread from the outset and he makes great use of his desolate and rural setting. Another primary difference in tackling a woods-based horror was getting around the staples he couldn't fall back on. His response to this was to try something new with Cub. With kids involved, the director needed to abandon many of the tropes inherent within this subgenre: sex and the ubiquitous archetypal figures. As a result, Cub benefits from not being a generic slasher by emphasizing how the director decided to write and shoot his movie in a way that feels European and visually distinct.

Jonas Govaerts's 'Cub' Demonstrates The Director Knows Horror

The Belgian-based filmmaker cut his teeth on twisted adaptations of short stories by the likes of Laura Hird and Richard Matheson. To be clear: Cub is a relatively lean story with a runtime of less than 90 minutes. Like his short movies, he keeps his debut feature short and sharp with little filler or side characters and with no extraneous plot points to pad out the story. Cub has a carefully planned structure and a slow burn with ample set-up, and character development, and, as a result, it hits all the beats of a great horror movie. He utilizes tropes sparingly and in a less obvious way — Friday the 13th it is not — and injects a realism and sense of fun into the story before delivering a frightening film. His art direction, mask design, and underground lair provide ingenuity and a nightmarish visual flair, awe-inspiring in its simplicity. They are brilliant in their construction and as well-thought-out as the plot, tone, and characters. As previously mentioned, Cub has in-jokes and nods to other famous backwood horror movies which demonstrate Govaert's intimate knowledge of and affection for horror cinema. But Cub brings as much to the table — if not more — as the classics preceding it.

Cub is available to stream in the U.S. on Tubi.

