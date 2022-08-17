Ace Entertainment has green light the production of the adaptation of Laura Taylor Namey’s New York Times bestselling novel A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow I, Deadline has reported. The film will feature Maia Reficco, Kit Connor, and Kate del Castillo in the main cast.

Namey’s heartwarming YA novel follows Miami girl Lila Reyes who has her life planned out working in Abuela’s Cuban bakery. However, her life changes after the loss of her grandmother. In order to cope with the grief her parents send her to spend the summer cooking at her Aunt’s inn in Winchester, London. It's in the English town where she meets and falls in love with a charming British shop clerk, Orion. But she already has a boyfriend back home she planned to spend her life with. But after meeting Orion a new future begins to form in Lila’s mind — one that would mean leaving everything she ever planned behind.

While the cast is set no details about the roles have been revealed. The production has begun in Yorkshire, England and with the cast present it is safe to assume that Reficco is playing Lila, Connor, the charming Orion, and Castillo could play Lila’s Aunt. The project marks the narrative feature directorial debut of documentary filmmaker Katherine Fairfax (Call Me Kuchu). She’ll be directing from a screenplay by the upcoming K-Pops! scribe Khaila Amazan and Miss Conception’s Savion Einstein.

RELATED: The Best YA Adaptations of 2021, Ranked

Nickelodeon’s Kally’s Mashup star Reficco currently stars in HBO Max’s critically acclaimed series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. She will be next seen in Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s comedy Do Revenge on Netflix alongside Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes. Connor currently stars in Netflix’s British teen series Heartstopper while his acting credits include the likes of Rocketman, Ready Player One and Mr. Holmes. La Reina del Sur alum Del Castillo has movies like Bad Boys for Life, All About Nina, and The Book of Life to her credit.

Matt Kaplan will produce for ACE Entertainment which is responsible for Netflix’s hit All The Boys I’ve Loved franchise that made Noah Centineo and Lana Condor household names, and also Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between. Kaplan will produce alongside Matt Janzen and Aubrey Bendix while Mark Lane is executive producing on behalf of TeaShop Films.

No release date has been set for A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow yet. Meanwhile, check out the trailer for Do Revenge below: