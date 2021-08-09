Hollywood has a long history of remaking horror hits from other countries. Well, this time, the tables have turned, as there’s a Japanese Cube remake scheduled to release in Japan this Halloween, with a new trailer to tease some of the deadly traps that’ll torment the movie’s victims.

As in the original Cube, the Japanese remake will follow a group of people who wake up inside a massive metallic structure formed by small cubic rooms. Unfortunately, some of these rooms are booby-trapped, meaning unaware victims might die should they enter the wrong cube. In order to survive, the group of survivors needs to work together to find a safe passage through the cubes while trying to figure out why they were chosen to be a part of the twisted game.

Image via Lionsgate

Created by Vincenzo Natali (Splice), the first Cube came out in 1997 and soon became a horror cult. The movie got a sequel and a prequel, both poorly received by critics and the public. Rumors about a remake emerged in 2015, but Lionsgate didn’t officially move forward with the project so far. Great news for director Yasuhiko Shimizu, who did a pretty good job capturing the original movie’s essence in the first trailers for the Japanese remake.

The Japanese Cube remake will hit theaters in Japan on October 22, but unfortunately, there’s still no worldwide release date. Even without subtitles, we can still appreciate the deadly traps show in the Japanese Cube remake trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for the Japanese Cube remake:

A mysterious cube. 6 men and women are suddenly trapped in Cube. It’s unclear where this is, why they are trapped, whether there is an exit, whether they can survive, or what the room even is.

