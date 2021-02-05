“No one can resist the powerful system of the Cube," says director Shimizu Yasuhiko, and I believe him.

And now, the most "it Friday" news to arrive on this Friday: Japanese filmmaker Shimizu Yasuhiko made a Cube remake, beating Lionsgate to the punch on its own update, and you can watch the trailer right now. Honestly, it looks great. Maybe Lionsgate just quietly accepts the rules of "if you snooze, you lose" on this one.

For those unfortunate enough not to know, Cube is a sci-fi horror fever dream directed by Vincenzo Natali in 1997. Arguably Saw before Saw existed, the film's Kafkaesque designs trapped five strangers in a mysterious cube-shaped structure filled with multiple death traps. It was a bit of a bomb upon release, but its trippy set design and visuals gained it a cult following, a 2002 sequel, Cube 2: Hypercube, and a 2004 prequel, Cube Zero.

No, there aren't any subtitles, but the trailer for Yasuhiko's remake still delivers a ton of claustrophobic atmosphere and all the laser-related deaths you could ask for. Also, please read this incredible amount of hype released by the director in a statement [via Variety]:

“No one can resist the powerful system of the Cube. In making this film, it was as though we entered the Cube itself. (That was because we shot the entire film in one place.) We then had to confront ourselves. What lurks in the abyss of the self – hope or despair? You will soon be in the Cube with us. In fact, you may already be in it.”

Check out the trailer below. For more on Cube, here is why it's one of the best locked-room mysteries of all time. The remake stars Suda Masaki, Okada Masaki, Tashiro Hikaru, and Saito Takumi.

