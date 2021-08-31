NEON has announced the cast for their upcoming horror film Cuckoo, which will be written and directed by Tilman Singer. Cuckoo will star Hunter Schafer, John Malkovich, Gemma Chan, and Sofia Boutella.

Schafer made her acting debut portraying Jules in the HBO series Euphoria, which is currently her only credited role. She has collaborated with the show's creator Sam Levinson so that her character would reflect her own experience. Schafter was also part of TIME's Next list of 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future.

Malkovich, on the other hand, has had a long acting carreer, having appeared in over 70 films. These include The Killing Fields, Of Mice and Men, Con Air, Rounders, Being John Malkovich, Red, and Transformers: Dark of the Moon. He has been nominated for two Academy Awards for his roles in Places in the Heart and In the Line of Fire. Malkovich has also had several roles in television as well, starring in Blackbeard, Crossbones, and The New Pope.

Chan is well known for her role in the hit comedy Crazy Rich Asians. She has also appeared as the antagonist in Raya and the Last Dragon and became part of the MCU with roles in both Captain Marvel and the upcoming movie Eternals. Chan was given the Women In Film Max Mara Face of the Future award, becoming its fifteenth recipient. Boutella is most known for her breakout role in the film Kingsman: The Secret Service. She also featured in movies such as The Mummy, Atomic Blonde, and Climax, as well as starring in an episode of the show Modern Love.

Jan Bluthardt, Zita Hanrot, and Proschat Madani will also be among the cast. Cuckoo is Tilman's second feature following Luz, and will reunite the filmmaker with several team members from that debut film, including Paul Faltz as cinematographer, Simon Waskow as composer, and Dario Mendez Acosta as production designer. Cuckoo is being produced by Ken Kao, Josh Rosenbaum, Markus Halberschmidt, Maria Tsigka, and Thor Bradwell.

NEON recently debuted three titles at the Cannes Film Festival and took their second Palme d'Or win in a row with their movie Titane. They also premiered the anthology feature The Year of the Everlasting Storm. Along with Cuckoo, the company's upcoming slate also includes Flee, Spencer, One Second, and Petite Maman, with the last two premiering at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

While there is no release date or plot information for Cuckoo currently, the horror movie will begin principal photography in April 2022.

