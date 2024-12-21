A lot of careers were either launched or pushed along with the help of HBO’s gritty teen drama, Euphoria. One of those in the former party is Hunter Schafer, who made her acting debut in the show’s breakout season as Jules Vaughn, one of the primary characters of the series. Since then, Schafer’s starpower has only continued to grow, appearing on the big-screen in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Kinds of Kindness. Earlier this year, the actress dipped into a new genre, allowing herself to explore the ins and outs of all things spooky and scary through her work in Tilman Singer’s (Luz) wildly unsettling feature, Cuckoo. Since celebrating its streaming arrival earlier this month, the film has been steadily gaining viewership numbers, landing it among Hulu’s Top 15 titles, where you can find it now.

While it certainly isn’t folk horror in the way that movies like Robert Eggers’ The Witch or Ari Aster’s Midsommar are, the vibes and setting of Cuckoo certainly lend themselves to that type of feel. The movie sees Schafer’s Gretchen going through deep cycles of grief after the death of her mother. Making a huge change, the teenager moves across the world to live with her father (Marton Csokas) in the German Alps where he’s taken up a job at a resort. It’s here that Gretchen’s path crosses with the hotel’s owner, Herr König (Dan Stevens), who invites her to work at the front desk. Things quickly begin to unravel for Gretchen, who starts to experience bizarre and eerie things which lead her to believe that something sinister is happening at the idyllic hotel.

For critics, Cuckoo was one of the best horror films to roll out in 2024, and that’s saying something for a year that’s given us Abigail, Longlegs, Terrifier 3 and Nosferatu. On Rotten Tomatoes, the title is Certified Fresh, garnering a 79% approval rating among critics. Distributed by Neon in the United States, the movie marked yet another winner for the studio that saw a successful year with productions including the aforementioned Longlegs and Anora. While its earnings at the box office of $6.7 million may not have covered its production budget, with the movie now receiving a fresh start on streaming, it’s finding its way in front of more eyes.

What’s Next for Hunter Schafer?

Close

Along with the third season of Euphoria, Schafer also has her hands full with the TV series Blade Runner 2099, which will see her star alongside Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh. On the big-screen, Schafer will soon be back in cinemas through her role in David Lowery’s Mother Mary, which will also feature performances by Anne Hathaway, Kaia Gerber, Michaela Coel and more.

Head over to Hulu now to stream Cuckoo now.

Your changes have been saved 8 10 Cuckoo After moving to the German Alps with her father and his new family, Gretchen begins to experience disturbing events. As she uncovers the town's dark secrets, her father's enigmatic boss, Mr. König, reveals a sinister interest in her mute half-sister, Alma. Tilman Singer directs this psychological horror featuring Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens​ Release Date August 9, 2024 Director Tilman Singer Cast Hunter Schafer , Dan Stevens , Jessica Henwick , Marton Csokas , Astrid Bergès-Frisbey , Greta Fernández , Kalin Morrow , Mila Lieu Runtime 102 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Tilman Singer Expand

WATCH ON HULU