We are going crazy for the upcoming horror flick Cuckoo (2023), which is already shaping up to be one of the most intriguing horror films to watch out for in 2023. Produced and set to be distributed by the independent film company NEON, horror fans around the world are surely hoping that it will be just as successful as their previous movies. The company has previously worked with multiple foreign and domestic filmmakers, many of whom are high-profile names in the industry today, including Bong Joon-ho (Parasite), Sara Dosa (Fire of Love), Joachim Trier (The Worst Person in the World), and Laura Poitras (All the Beauty and the Bloodshed). Cuckoo is being directed by Tilman Singer, an up-and-coming director in the genre of horror whose previous work includes the award-winning 2018 film Luz.

Horror movies have been around for over a century beginning with films like Nosferatu, Frankenstein, and The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari standing the test of time as some of the most enduring classics in the genre. After so many years of watching horror movies, you may think that audiences might become fed up with the same old scare tactics and boogeymen. But if you love the horror genre and are looking for a fresh take, then Cuckoo may be right up your (dark and spooky) alley.

Read on to find out all the latest details that have been revealed about Cuckoo, including what we know about the plot, who will be in the cast, and the creative team behind the film.

When and Where Is Cuckoo Being Released (And Is There a Trailer Yet)?

Cuckoo will come out sometime in 2023, but beyond that knowledge, we don't have any details about its release date. As for where the film will arrive, the majority of Neon's recent releases have hit theaters, so we can probably expect a theatrical release for Cuckoo as well. Again, we're yet to get any official word on this, but that's the way things stand at the moment. Right now, there is no trailer available for the film yet either. Hopefully, we will get both a release date and a sneak peek into the film sooner rather than later.

For those who would like a taste of Tilman Singer's signature style of filmmaking, here's the official trailer for Luz, courtesy of Screen Media Films:

What Do We Know About the Plot of Cuckoo?

The plot of Cuckoo centers around Gretchen, a 17-year-old girl who is forced to move with her family to a resort. However, the reality of the place is very different from the idyllic paradise we see at first glance. We know that Cuckoo is part of the horror genre, and therefore things may start out pleasantly enough but are bound to go awry. The teaser photos for the film show the lead star, Hunter Schafer, looking distressed and injured. A mysterious and ominous figure is shown chasing her in the background, making it all the more creepy. As for the rest of the plot, your guess is as good as ours!

When and Where (and How) Was Cuckoo Filmed?

As those who are familiar with Tilman Singer's work would know, the director often uses experimental and retro filming techniques. Luz was shot on 16mm and the new movie, Cuckoo, has been shot on 35mm film, rather than using digital cameras, so that's already something unique that we can look forward to. As for the actual production details, Cuckoo was filmed from May 2022 to June 2022, in locations across North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. The movie is currently in its post-production phase. Related:11 Horror & Genre Movies to Put on Your Radar

Who's In the Cast of Cuckoo?

Image via HBO

It is exciting that Hunter Schafer is finally making her feature film debut but that doesn't mean she is a complete newcomer to the business though. Schafer started her career as a fashion model and is best known for playing Jules Vaughn on the Emmy-winning HBO teen drama, Euphoria. She also voiced the character of Ruka in the English animated version of the anime movie, Belle. Fans can also look forward to seeing Schafer in the upcoming prequel to The Hunger Games titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Apart from Schafer, Cuckoo also boasts a stellar supporting cast that includes Dan Stevens, Marton Csókás, Greta Fernández, Jessica Henwick, and Jan Bluthardt, among others. You may have seen Stevens as Matthew Crawley in the popular period drama Downton Abbey. Marton Csókás is perhaps best known for his roles in projects The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and Return of the King, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Alice in Wonderland, and many more films and TV shows. Greta Fernández first burst onto the scene in the mid-2000s and since then has worked on multiple movies and television shows including A Thief's Daughter and Embers. Henwick is another popular actor with some great work under her belt, with her more recent film work including the 2022 Rian Johnson film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. As for Bluthardt, it will be her second time working with the director after she starred in his first film, Luz.

Other actors who were supposed to be involved with the project but are reportedly no longer involved, presumably due to scheduling issues, include John Malkovich (Dangerous Liaisons), Sofia Boutella (Atomic Bonde), and Gemma Chan (Eternals).

Who Are the Crew Behind Cuckoo?

Cuckoo is written and directed by Tilman Singer, a German filmmaker and relative newcomer to Hollywood. This will be Singer's second full-length film that he is directing, having previously directed the shorts El Fin del Mundo and The Events at Mr. Yamamoto's Alpine Residence. His first feature film, Luz, which he also wrote, was a possession thriller that received positive critical reception. It was particularly lauded for its experimental techniques and fresh approach to horror film tropes. Luz encourages viewers to use their minds and figure out the mystery of the film, rather than relying on cheap scares to satisfy. If history is to repeat itself, we can expect something similar from Cuckoo.

Much of the crew worked together on Singer's first film or his other short films. Returning crew members include Paul Faltzand (Neo Magazin) as cinematographer, Henning Hein (Tatort) as sound designer, Simon Waskow (The Events at Mr. Yamamoto's Alpine Residence) as the composer, and Dario Mendez Acosta (El Fin del Mundo) as the production designer. Executive producers include Tom Quinn (Crimes of the Future), Jeff Deutchman (Infinity Pool), Emily Thomas, and Ryan Friscia. As we stated before, the film is produced by NEON, a company that's been releasing some excellent movies recently that have been big hits with critics. Their biggest success to date is probably their distribution work for the South Korean film Parasite (2019), which won four Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Other companies involved in the production side include Fiction Park (Germany) and Waypoint Entertainment (U.S.). Cuckoo has also received funding from Film und Medien Stiftung NRW, HessenFilm, and the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF).