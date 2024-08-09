The Big Picture Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens star in NEON's latest horror flick, Cuckoo, set in the German Alps with eerie happenings at a resort.

Our exclusive sneak peek shows a tense interaction between Hunter Schafer's Gretchen and Dan Stevens' Herr König, hinting at sinister secrets.

NEON's banner year for Horror continues with Cuckoo following the success of Longlegs, featuring Nicolas Cage in a chilling role.

In most circumstances, if Dan Stevens (Abigail) pulled up in a car and offered us a ride, we’d jump in before he could finish his sentence. But we might reconsider after seeing Hunter Schafer (Euphoria) take him up on it in a new exclusive to Collider sneak peek of the pair’s upcoming horror flick, Cuckoo. NEON’s latest scare-fest centers around a teenager named Gretchen (Schafer) who leaves her life in America behind to start fresh with her father at a stunning resort in the German Alps. Sure, the location is nothing short of scenic and breathtaking, but there’s something weird going on both in and outside the hotel’s premises. When she starts hearing and seeing strange, haunting things, the owners of the resort claim that Gretchen is losing her mind. But has she really had a break from reality or is there something more sinister at play?

In Collider’s exclusive sneak peek, viewers will see a particularly tense interaction between Gretchen and Herr König (Stevens). Clearly, the young woman has already experienced something harmful as her head is neatly bandaged and there’s bruising around her eye. When Herr König catches Gretchen looking at the cuckoo memorabilia that decorates the inside of his vehicle, he gives her a lesson about the “magnificent creature.” Very clearly a metaphor for whatever bizarre things are actually taking place at the resort, Stevens’ character goes on to break down the bird’s one-of-a-kind behavior.

Helmed by Tilman Singer (Luz), Cuckoo also features performances from Jessica Henwick (The Gray Man), Marton Csokas (Sleeping Dogs), Greta Fernández (A Thief’s Daughter), Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides) and Jan Bluthardt (Luz).

NEON’s Banner Year for Horror Movies

Cuckoo comes hot on the heels of NEON’s box office-crushing horror feature, Longlegs, which features Nicolas Cage in the role of the titular serial killer. And, yes, we do find it odd that Longlegs says the word “cuckoo” a handful of times during the film and that the studio’s next horror feature is titled Cuckoo. Coincidence? Probably. Still, if you haven’t seen Longlegs just yet, we’d say that this is truly one of Cage’s most one-of-a-kind undertakings — and that’s saying a lot considering the actor’s lengthy career. Starring opposite Maika Monroe’s (It Follows) FBI agent, Cage’s Longlegs drags the detective in a sinister cat-and-mouse game.

Along with Cuckoo, NEON also has a handful of other titles set to be released in cinemas within the upcoming months and into next year. Included are Seeking Mavis Beacon, Anora, and The Monkey.

Check out Collider’s exclusive sneak peek at Cuckoo above and see it in cinemas on August 9.

