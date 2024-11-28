In the nearly three years since Season 2 of Euphoria aired on HBO, the wheels have fallen off and been put back together numerous times, leaving us with the rather wobbly recent announcement that filming on the show’s third season will begin early next year in January. If you’re feeling like you need an entertainment fix from the young and incredibly talented cast of the gritty drama, but you’ve watched Jacob Elordi in Saltburn one too many times, Hulu has you covered in December. Just in time for the holidays, the streamer is set to become the home of Hunter Schafer’s first big splash into the horror genre with Cuckoo, which will nest on the platform on December 17.

Unsettling, unnerving, and as scenic as they come, Cuckoo centers around Gretchen (Schafer), a teenager who is still reeling from the loss of her mother, when her father, Luis (Marton Csokas) uproots them both and accepts a job halfway around the world. Relocating to the German Alps, Gretchen’s new surroundings are gorgeous, but there is something incredibly off about the resort where Luis has accepted a job. Even more than the building itself, it’s more the hotel’s owner, Herr König (Dan Stevens), who really gets under Gretchen’s skin, as the young woman begins to realize that there’s something rather sinister going down on the property.

Joining Schafer, Csokas, and blossoming scream king, Stevens, is a lineup of talent that also includes Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections), Jan Bluthardt (Luz), Greta Fernández (A Thief’s Daughter) and Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides). The title is the sophomore feature-length project to come from filmmaker Tilmann Singer, who previously brought audiences the chilling supernatural horror flick, Luz, only further solidifying the director’s genre abilities.

Neon’s Successful 2024 in Horror

Along with Cuckoo, which received the Certified Fresh stamp of approval on Rotten Tomatoes thanks to a 78% critics’ rating, indie film production company, Neon, has had a solid run with numerous other titles over the last year. Horror flicks like Immaculate and Longlegs chilled audiences to their core and raked in cash, while Sean Baker’s rom-com thriller, Anora, landed the bragging rights of becoming the recipient of the Palme d’Or earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival. Going full steam ahead into the new year, the studio is already looking to hit more home runs with Oz Perkins’ Longlegs follow-up, The Monkey, and the highly-anticipated Mike Flanagan feature, The Life of Chuck.

Head over to Hulu on December 17 to stream Cuckoo.

