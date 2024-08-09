Hunter Schafer is best known for portraying the bedazzled high schooler, Jules, in HBO’s hit series, Euphoria, but in Cuckoo, she dons a bloodied bandage around her head. After having to move to Germany from America to live with her estranged father and his new family, Gretchen (Schafer) quietly observes her new surroundings. Her father’s boss, Herr König (Dan Stevens), takes an interest in her family, specifically her mute half-sister, Alma (Mila Lieu). As Gretchen begins to have nightmarish visions of brutality and gore, she soon believes that the scenic resort they live in is not as peaceful as everybody else seems to think. The more questions she asks, the more she discovers that her gut instincts were right all along. However, in doing so, she learns about a terrible secret that involves Herr König and her family, which might have deadly consequences. This psychological thriller will keep you questioning your own sanity as you embark on this journey with Gretchen as she tries to learn more about the hidden dangers that lurk around the picturesque resort and what roles Herr König and her father play in the terrors she endures.

Is ‘Cuckoo’ Streaming?

Cuckoo will enjoy an exclusive theatrical release before it moves to streaming platforms, but it will likely be available on VOD sometime in late October, just in time for horror movie season! Neon currently has an exclusive deal with Hulu for their latest film releases, so once Cuckoo has had its theatrical run, it’s most likely to show up on Hulu before any other platform.

Cuckoo will hit theaters on August 9. It was originally scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024, distributed by Neon, but it was pushed back for undisclosed reasons. The film had its big reveal at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival on February 16, 2024, and was met with generally favorable reviews.

Is ‘Cuckoo’ in Theaters?

Yes! The film will be available to see exclusively in theaters starting August 9, and will only be available in theaters initially before it eventually moves to a streaming platform.

Find Showtimes for 'Cuckoo'

You can check out the links below to find showtimes for Cuckoo at a theater near you.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Cuckoo’

Recently, many film trailers have been criticized for showing too much of the plot, giving twists away, or misleading audiences. The trailer for Cuckoo gives you a sampling of what to expect from the film but doesn’t give away major plot points or too much exposition. However, it does do a great job of setting the scene for what you can expect in terms of suspense, violence, and mystery.

Movies to Watch on Streaming Before Seeing ‘Cuckoo’

Although Tilman Singer, the writer and director of Cuckoo, only has one other feature film under his belt, there are several movies that capture his style in creating thrillers with an ominous element of mystery. If you’re looking to get an idea of what to expect from Cuckoo, check out these similar films!

‘Luz’

Singer made his feature film debut in 2018 with his horror thriller, Luz. The film centers on the titular character, Luz (Luana Velis), a young woman who drives cabs for a living. After getting into an accident, she is brought to the police station to be questioned. Unbeknownst to her, she is pursued by a demonic entity that she accidentally summoned in her youth. The demon has the ability to possess people and takes over the body of the doctor at the police station. The film is in German but is available to watch with subtitles if you aren’t fluent in the language. Luz is available to watch for free on Plex and is also available to rent or purchase on other platforms like Amazon Prime, Fandango at Home, and Redbox.

‘A Cure for Wellness’

This 2016 psychological horror has striking similarities with Cuckoo in that it is set in the seemingly harmless location of a wellness center in the Swiss Alps, but the main protagonist can’t help but shake a feeling of unease while staying there. A Cure for Wellness stars Dane DeHaan as Lockhart, a young executive from New York City who is tasked with retrieving his company’s CEO from a wellness retreat. When he arrives, he is met with suspicious resistance from the staff and head doctor, Heinrich Volmer (Jason Isaacs). He leaves but is involved in a car crash on his way back to the airport. He wakes up several days later at the wellness center with a broken leg. He then meets Hannah (Mia Goth), a mysterious girl who regularly doses herself from a blue vial. As he recovers, he begins to question the mysterious practices he witnesses at the center, leading him down a rabbit hole into the history of the site and the macabre experiments that take place under Dr. Volmer’s watch.

'Speak No Evil'

Speak No Evil is a Danish film that was originally released in 2022, but currently has an American remake of the same name set to be released this September. The original movie follows two couples and their children who meet while abroad on vacation. After hitting it off, Patrick and Karen (Fedja van Huêt and Karina Smulders, respectively) invite Bjørn (Morten Burian), Louise (Sidsel Siem Koch), and their daughter, Agnes to visit their remote cabin for a weekend. Their dream visit quickly turns into a nightmare as they begin to learn that Patrick and Karen are not what they have presented themselves to be. First, it starts with small inconsistencies, then escalates into rude and aggressive behavior. Bjørn and Louise try to be polite as they grow increasingly concerned, trying to just get through the weekend. It isn't until their daughter Agnes discovers something horrifying that they realize how much danger they've put themselves in. The film is available to watch on AMC+ with a subscription or can be rented or purchased on other streaming platforms like Apple TV.

