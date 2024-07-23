The Big Picture Cuckoo's new trailer showcases the eerie relationship between Gretchen and the mysterious Hooded Woman.

Hunter Schafer's performance in Cuckoo will take her into a different tone from her Euphoria role.

Director Tilman Singer brings the chilling world of Cuckoo to life, promising a terrifying experience for viewers.

A new trailer for Cuckoo has been released by NEON, and the upcoming thriller promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The movie written and directed by Tilman Singer will follow the story of Gretchen (Hunter Schafer) as she moves to a new home. The uncertainty regarding her future only grows as soon as she notices that a strange man is obsessed with her half-sister. With the clock running against her, the protagonist of the story will have to do everything in her power to keep herself and her half-sister safe.

The new trailer for Cuckoo focuses on the horrifying aspects of the upcoming narrative. The premise in the new trailer is presented in a way that highlights the relationship between Gretchen and the Hooded Woman (Kalin Morrow). The strange entity seems to appear wherever the young girl goes. The upcoming film will also feature performances from Jessica Henwick and Dan Stevens, but the Hooded Woman's presence will be what defines Gretchen's fate when all is said and done. Cuckoo held its world premiere during this year's edition of the Berlin International Film Festival, and it will make its way to theaters in the United States on August 9.

Hunter Schafer is known for portraying Jules Vaughn in Euphoria, but her performance in Cuckoo will allow her to explore a very different tone than the one seen in the successful HBO teen drama. Through Kinds of Kindness and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Schafer has taken on a wide variety of roles that don't resemble one another. And the trend will continue once Cuckoo hits the big screen. The upcoming horror thriller will also allow Dan Stevens to expand upon the best year of his career, after starring in titles such as Godzilla x Kong: A New Empire and Abigail.

The Director Behind 'Cuckoo'

The horror of Cuckoo doesn't come to life without Tilman Singer. The filmmaker both wrote and directed the movie, which is set to take Gretchen through a living hell worthy of the industry's most legendary scream queens. Before diving deep into the world of Cuckoo, Singer worked on a couple of short films that would pave the way for his transition to the big leagues. The upcoming thriller is also a part of NEON's strong slate for the remainder of the year, which includes the current Palme d'Or winner, Anora.

You can check out the new trailer for Cuckoo above, before the movie premieres in theaters in the United States on August 9.