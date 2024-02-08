The Big Picture Euphoria star Hunter Schafer is set to star in the horror film Cuckoo, which has released its long-awaited teaser trailer.

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer will be gracing the screen again, next starring in the horror feature Cuckoo. After completing filming in 2022, the long-awaited and anticipated movie has finally received its first teaser trailer. It centers on a teenager whose stay with her father goes horribly awry. It is currently set to release in theaters on May 3.

As mentioned, Cuckoo follows Gretchen, a 17-year-old girl who relocates from her current home in America to live at a resort in the German Alps with his father. As if the move wasn’t already a big upheaval in her life, Gretchen will also have to readjust to life with a new family. When she arrives, she meets with her father’s boss, Mr. König, who has a strange interest in Alma, Gretchen’s half-sister who is mute. Soon enough, Gretchen begins to realize that something is off in an otherwise idyllic location, dealing with strange noises and bloody visions that lead to a shocking secret regarding her family.

Rather than showcase the resort in its tranquil daylight glory, the teaser opts to immediately clue viewers into its more dangerous side, tracking a character — likely Gretchen — as she walks outside. It gives little away about what to expect, instead teasing one of the strange noises that Gretchen will encounter. However, she seems somewhat prepared to deal with it, ready to defend herself if need be rather than immediately running away. Meanwhile, a brief voiceover suggests that a shady operation of some sort may be underway at the resort.

Who Works on ‘Cuckoo’?

Cuckoo was written and directed by German filmmakerTilman Singer, previously known for his 2018 feature Luz. Producers include Markus Halberschmidt, Josh Rosenbaum, Maria Tsigka, Ken Kao, Thor Bradwell, and Ben Rimmer. Alongside Schafer, Cuckoo stars Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey, Legion), Jessica Henwick (Glass Onion, The Gray Man), Marton Csóskás (Santo), and Jan Bluthardt, who worked with Singer for Luz.

Before Cuckoo heads to theaters, it will debut at this year’s SXSW festival, which takes place Friday, March 8, through Saturday, March 16. Cuckoo will premiere on Wednesday, March 14, at the Paramount Theatre. The film joins a hefty line-up, debuting alongside other anticipated features such as The Fall Guy, The Uninvited, Monkey Man, and Immaculate, among others. Some noteworthy television premieres include 3 Body Problem, Long Time Sun, The Long Long Night, and more.

Cuckoo hits theaters on May 3. Check out the trailer below: