Hunter Schafer stars in horror film Cuckoo, set in a creepy resort in the German Alps.

The movie also stars Dan Stevens and Jessica Henwick.

The film will leave viewers on the edge of their seats when it hits theaters on August 9.

Resorts are typically a place for rest and relaxation, but Hunter Schafer will find nothing of the sort in her hotly-anticipated new horror film Cuckoo. A new trailer sees the Euphoria star whisked off to live with her father at a resort in the idyllic German Alps where strange patrons and inhabitants quickly become the least of her worries. Between bloody visions, strange sounds, a haunting figure pursuing her, and a very creepy Dan Stevens, she has plenty to fear. At the center of it all, however, is a dark secret that connects the twisted locale with her family and will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

The trailer immediately creates a sense of unease in the 17-year-old Gretchen (Schafer) as she moves into her stunning new home with her family. A few of the people at the resort already seem to know her despite never meeting her and a terrifying shriek from the woods arouses suspicion as to what is going on beyond the trees. When she's asked about working at the resort, she quickly finds that it, too, is full of eerie customers who leave her feeling unwelcome. It's only when she works late that the horrors truly emerge, as she's chased down by a horrifying woman while riding her bike home. There is a much more sinister operation going on within the resort's walls that her family "belongs there" to take part in. All hell breaks loose as she tries to survive her pursuer while fighting against personnel with darker motives in mind.

'Cuckoo' Is Part of an Exciting Year for Horror Fans

Debuting at SXSW earlier this year, Cuckoo earned high marks from critics, including Collider's Chase Hutchinson, for delivering something both gory and goofy and giving Schafer a chance to shine as a lead actress for the first time on the big screen. 2024 may very well be the year of horror, as Singer's film is just the latest in a parade of spooky hits including Late Night With the Devil, I Saw the TV Glow, and Immaculate with more to come as the year goes on. Next on the docket is Radio Silence's monster movie Abigail which also features Stevens alongside Kathryn Newton, Melissa Barrera, and Alisha Weir among others, and is set to hit theaters on April 19.

Cuckoo, meanwhile, is bound for theaters on August 9. Visit our guide here for everything to know about the Schafer-led horror film and check out the new trailer below.

