When we think of the modern horror landscape, Stephen King’s name is sure to follow. The famous genre author has written so many classic horror stories that were quickly turned into hit films. However, one of his most underrated works, Cujo, also happens to be one of his most underrated films. The 1983 film directed by genre veteran Lewis Teague about a ravenous dog gone wild is the worst nightmare for any canine lover. Now, thanks to Kino Lorber, the cult classic film is coming to 4K Blu-ray for the first time. While the special features were not announced yet, this physical release will come with a new HDR Dolby Vision Master of the film. Cujo’s rampage will have never looked better.

Stephen King’s Underrated Gem

While King is best known for Pennywise and the It franchise or the haunting history at the Overlook Hotel in The Shining, there’s just something deeply unsettling about the idea of “man’s best friend” turning on us. King, like all his best works, tapped into our worst fears of our dog-loving hearts and effectively proceeded to rip that heart out in a ruthless fashion. The film version adds this rawness to the story that makes Teague’s direction, who worked on other horror classics like Cat’s Eye and Alligator, have you feel like you're in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre of dog movies.

You feel a strong sense of uneasiness watching the film. That’s thanks to Cujo himself who wins you over with his sweet St. Bernard's heart at first before the madness begins, and he bites into it like a fleshless bone. The cast featuring Dee Wallace, Ed Lauter, Daniel Hugh Kelly, and Danny Pintauro also do a great job adding intensely frightening stakes to this horror story. While it’s not as iconic or memorable as The Shining, It, Carrie, or Pet Sematary, Cujo’s one of the most underrated horror gems to come out of the 80s.

Kino Lorber: Boutique Blu-Ray Royalty

Horror fans have been treated to a lot of great physical media 4K goodness over the last number of years. Arguably a major contributor to that has been Kino Lorber who has put a ton of great effort into keeping physical media alive in a digital age. This includes putting horror classics like King's Misery and The Silence of the Lambs on 4K for the first time. However, they also put films like Vincent Price’s The Raven and silent-era masterpieces like Nosferatu out on Blu-ray. They’re simply one of the best Blu-ray distributors around which makes this Cujo release extra exciting. Especially since Cujo’s previous Blu-ray release has been out of print for years.

Cujo on 4K doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s coming soon. While horror fans wait for King’s next 4K release, you can view the rest of Kino Lorber’s vast catalog of films on their website. A clip from Cujo can also be viewed down below.